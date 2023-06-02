In many ways, UL’s frustrating 4-2 loss to the Texas Longhorns can be traced way back to the Vermilion Parish town of Abbeville.
As a youngster growing up in Abbeville, Donovan Campbell’s career began one day when a baseball coach named Lynwood Meyers was recruiting young baseball players one day in his neighborhood.
“I jumped in the back of Maee’s (nickname for Myers pronounced ‘My-E’) pickup truck and that’s where my baseball career started,” Campbell laughed.
Campbell turned into a talented baseball and football player for the Abbeville Wildcats. He was high school and American Legion teammates with Meyers’ two sons – Cajun baseball greats Ken and Kevin Meyers – not to mention other future UL standouts like Howard and Greg Landry.
“Absolutely, I played with all of those guys on all those great teams,” said Campbell, a 1985 graduate of Abbeville High. “He (Lynwood Meyers) was my coach growing up.”
Campbell eventually played college baseball at Texas Southern in Houston and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1988.
Campbell never made it back to South Louisiana. Instead, he settled in the Houston area. And you guessed it, his son is Longhorns’ star right fielder Dylan Campbell.
Over four decades later, young Dylan played a critical role in the Cajuns’ two-run defeat to the Longhorns.
Not only did he single in the sixth inning to set a new Big 12 record with a 36-game hitting streak, but he followed that up with a two-run double in the seventh.
Even more, Campbell made a diving grab on Carson Roccaforte’s line drive to deep right to hold the Cajuns to a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth.
Moreover, the threat of Campbell’s strong right arm led to UL coach Matt Deggs not sending Roccaforte home from second on Higgs’ base hit to right with one out in the fourth and Roccaforte ended up being stranded there when Campbell’s teammate robbed John Taylor of a three-run homer two batters later.
“I held Rocc a third because Campbell can really throw,” Deggs explained. “He’s got a big league arm in right field and then we had Ju (Julian Brock) coming up and Ju just had a tough day today against that kid.”
Indeed, there’s no denying Campbell’s talent. All signs point toward the junior right fielder getting drafted like his father next month.
“Yes, we have an agent and it’s definitely a possibility,” Donovan Campbell said. “But really, none of that is even on Dylan’s mind right now. All he’s focused on is playing the game and doing the best he can to help his team win.”
Because he grew up in Houston, Dylan doesn’t know many people in Cajun Country, so being matched up with UL wasn’t a huge personal thing for him.
The same can’t be said for his father, though.
“UL is the school I wanted to go to my entire life growing up,” he said. “unfortunately, no one from UL never called me or recruiting me at all.”
So when Campbell saw Texas was matched up with the Cajuns in the Coral Gables Regional, it did get a bit personal for the father.
“I just told Dylan to do his dad a favor and play his best to make me proud in this game against UL,” Campbell said.
Campbell’s big day at the plate and in the field put the Cajuns one loss away from being eliminated heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. central meeting with the loser of the Miami-Maine game.
The Cajuns will likely need to score more than two runs to win. Of course, Campbell won’t be playing right field against UL tomorrow.
And it’s doubtful the Cajuns will be facing a pitcher as good as Texas ace left-hander Lucas Gordon, who limited the Cajuns to one run on five hits thanks to the defensive plays by Campbell and teammate Eric Kennedy.
“I think the main thing for the success today was getting the inside part of the plate going early,” Gordon said of his approach against UL’s lineup. “Something we noticed was guys selling out for the ball and outside changeup and kind of giving up the inside part of the plate. So getting that early and kind of showing that I could throw inside was a key to the day.”
As for UL’s pitching staff, Carson Fluno is the expected starter Saturday and Deggs said Friday’s starter Jackson Nezuh is likely the only pitcher not available Saturday.
Blake Marshall threw 20 pitches in relief Friday, while Cooper Rawls threw 23 and JT Etheridge 25.
“Other than that, probably not where we’re at right now,” Deggs said on if any UL pitchers aren’t available Saturday. “It pretty much went to script. I would have liked to hold on to that one-run lead. I know that sounds crazy, but I really thought we had a shot to do that.”
Young Dylan Campbell made sure that didn’t happen.