When an injury takes place, the struggle is real … for both the coaches and teammates alike.
Take UL’s current quarterback scenario, for example.
Ben Wooldridge earned a ton of respect by coming back from major knee surgery in November to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns throughout the spring and be ready for the start of August camp.
Then to watch him not get up after his fourth play from scrimmage in the third game was tough to watch.
“It was heartbreaking,” UL senior linebacker Tyler Guidry said. “It was hard to see that. To see him come back from an ACL tear and come back like he did and then see him go back down, it was just heartbreaking to see that.”
Redshirt freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss saw Wooldridge get hurt on the previous play.
“I think they kind of smushed him on his ankle a little bit,” Chriss said. “I saw him get up limping a little bit. I know Ben, his mindset is pretty tough, so he got up and was trying to go the next play.
“Then I saw him go down and coach was ready to call me to go in. I know I had to be ready.”
Fortunately for the Cajuns, he was.
At the same time, though, Chriss knows more than any of the fans who were pulling for him to win the starting job what Wooldridge means to him personally and the team.
“Ben is a great player and a great leader for this team,” Chriss said. “He worked so hard to be in the position that he’s in. I just feel like me learning from him, the things that he’s teaching, I’m just taking that in.
“To see him go down was kind of devastating for the team. I knew I had to go in and be prepared.”
The whole quarterback room is both a fascinating and incredibly conflicting combination of compassion, camaraderie and competition.
It’s something those of us who haven’t been in that scenario will likely never fully comprehend.
“On Zeon’s 80-yard touchdown run, you know who was the first person running on the sidelines was? Chandler Fields,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s the kind of team that we have. That’s the kind of kids we have. They work their tails off every single day.”
Not really knowing if or when it’s going to pay off. They can only trust in their coaches to lead them down the right path.
(Or in this era, they can just transfer at the first sign of trouble.)
Neither Wooldridge, Chriss or Fields have done that.
Fields was named the starter last summer and then eventually lost that tag after an injury.
He got another chance when Wooldridge suffered the knee injury and then got injured himself during the Independence Bowl after a good performance in that game.
Instead of getting his big chance to impress the coaches in the spring, Fields suffered a medical obstacle when his appendix burst to miss the entire spring season.
As a result, Chriss took all the snaps during spring to encore an encouraging finish to the Independence Bowl.
“Coming out of spring, I’m thinking, ‘This guy (Chriss) is probably going to be the starting quarterback,’” Desormeaux admitted. “I didn’t say that to any of y’all of course.
“Then you get in the summer and Ben and Chandler start playing their tails off. Then, you’re like ‘Oh my goodness, this is a whole another deal here.’ You get in fall camp and it’s more of the same.”
We can only imagine how confusing it was for Chriss, who took every snap in the spring, only to be running third-string drills at times in August.
“Do you know how hard that is?” Desormeaux said. “That’s hard mentally. Everyone struggles with that. We told him, ‘Look man, you just have to compete through it. You’ve never had to do that here before,’ and he did.”
For many fans, it’s an easy call, but not for Desormeaux.
Simply put, the mixed emotions makes the former UL quarterback quite emotional.
“That’s not easy to handle,” Desormeaux said. “There’s a human element to all of this. You’re so torn, because you got a young guy who played great that busted his butt to go out there and play great. Then you’re looking at your sixth-year senior on the ground about in tears because he gets another tough break.”
In Desormeaux’s mind, he’s got “three guys that I believe can win a conference championship.”
Each one is different. Wooldridge and Fields are similar, while Chriss has a very different skill set.
“Ben was the best one for us coming out of it (August camp),” Desormeaux explained. “You have full confidence in the other two. The first couple weeks, Chandler and Zeon were back and forth on who was going to be the backup.
“Against Northwestern State, Chandler gets in the game because he had the better week of practice. The last two weeks, it was Z (Chriss), so Ben gets hurt and Zeon goes in and he plays the way he does.”
For at least the next month to six weeks, it appears Chriss will be the starter and Fields the backup.
Chriss reminded everyone of his potential in Saturday’s effort off the bench – throwing for 174 yards and a score and running for 103 and two more touchdowns.
“I felt confident,” Chriss said. “They were encouraging me. The O-line said, ‘We got you. We’re going to stand in there and block for you.’ The receivers said, ‘We’re going to catch the ball for you.’ I felt very confident.
“I feel confident in those guys because we work so hard together. We know each other’s assignments. We practice each and every day – go hard with each other every day. Working with your brothers each day gives you a confidence boost.”
Sure, Chriss heard his family and friends telling him he should be the starter all along, but it doesn’t work that way in their minds. It’s about the team.
“You hear statements and comments and things like that, but I would stay focused on how I can improve this team? How can we get better as a unit?,” Chriss insisted. “If things were to come, I would make sure I’d stay ready. If I focused on the outside noise, I wasn’t going to be ready.
“Coach Des told me to stay ready, he coached me hard and he taught me these things and I was just ready to go.”
With Wooldridge not in there, there are things in the playbook that won’t be available for the time being. There’s just a difference between a sixth-year senior and a redshirt freshman.
But with Chriss, there are things he can do to a defense that Fields and Wooldridge just can’t.
“Zeon’s a quarterback,” Desormeaux said. “Hopefully everyone can see that after the way he threw it – he’s a quarterback. He’s not just a guy back there who is just a Wildcat runner.
“We planned on playing him a little bit in that role, just because he’s so unique, but the guy’s a quarterback. We’re going to let him throw it, we’re going to let him take shots down the field and run the offense.”