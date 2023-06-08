AUSTIN – UL's Ragin' Cajuns got half of what they wanted.
The Cajun 4x100 relay team of Trejun Jones, Brock Appiah, Kashie Crockett and Jamhad Booth set a new school record of 39.38 at the NCAA Track and Field Championships Wednesday night.
Their performance was bittersweet, however, as it took 38.67 clocking to reach Friday's championship round. It was the fastest time ever needed to reach the final.
LSU led the way to the finals, joined by Louisville, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Alabama State and Georgia.
UL's previous record was 39.57 set in 1972 by Harold Porter, Pat Gullet, Aaron Thompson and Don Credeur.
Wednesday's time placed 22nd in qualifying.
"I am so incredibly proud of this group of guys," said UL assistant coach Tommy Badon. "This has been a tremendously rewarding year for me and their coach.
"They each had some adversity of some sort during the season, but not one of them stopped believing in what we are doing here at UL. They set out at the beginning of the year to take down that school record. A lot of really got teams came up short, but this group persevered and got it done on the big stage.
"And we have three legs and the alternate back. The best is yet to come."