Three seasons ago, UL’s offense was forced to place a heavy burden on a freshmen wide receiver group because of unexpected injuries to upper classmen.
This season, it may need to happen again.
First, Michael Jefferson and John Stephens are out of eligibility. Then those three freshman – Kyren Lacy, Donate Fleming and Errol Rogers - have all entered the transfer portal over the last two offseasons.
Then came the news of Lance LeGendre’s arrest in late July and no one knows if or when he’ll be available this season.
“The difference in the scenario in 2020 when those guys all had to play at Iowa State, we had older guys in front of them that we anticipated being there and then slowly had to filter those guys in,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “It was just our year for injuries.”
Still, the need for someone to step up is there. Fortunately, apparently there's potential as well.
One opening eyes is 6-foot-4 AJ Jayroe from Frisco, Texas.
“AJ Jayroe was here all spring,” Leger said. “AJ is obsessed with football. He’s a guy, you get a random text at 10:30 at night and he’s watching film or he’s got something going through his head. He’s got good movements and he’s got good ball skills, but he’s obsessed with wanting to play that position.”
Redshirt junior Jacob Bernard – one of two veteran receivers along with Peter LeBlanc – is impressed as well.
“AJ Jayroe, there are not a lot of people who can run routes like that at that age,” Bernard said. “He’s really impressed me how he gets out of breaks.”
Then there’s St. Martinville true freshman Harvey Broussard.
“Harvey’s a stud,” UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge said. “He can play ball for sure. It’s just about playing fast. We know he can ball, we know he can catch the ball too. Just go out there and don’t think a whole lot.
“When you have a question, ask it and then just maybe focus on one little thing each day and build off of that. Harvey’s going to do good things for this team and I think he can take a tremendous leap during camp.”
As for redshirt freshman Jaydon Johnson, Bernard said, “he is just a beast – big, strong, fast. He reminds me a lot of Jalen (Williams).”
Redshirt freshman may also be a solution.
"Charles Robertson, he’s as fast as they come, a true deep threat," Bernard said.
Even a walk-on high school quarterback like Landon Baptiste has raised eyebrows.
“Harvey and Landon Baptiste, true freshmen,” Bernard added. “I’ve never seen route runners like that, just their knowledge. I mean Landon didn’t even play receiver in high school and I was shocked. After watching him, I would have thought he played receiver. He’s good and he’s going to be good.”
Both Bernard and LeBlanc remember those complicated early days and are ready to help the youthful receivers.
“When you get on the field for the first time, it feels like it’s moving a thousand miles per hour, but really it’s not,” LeBlanc said. “It’s still the same game. It’s just kind of a different setting.
“I think the main thing is not letting the moment get too big for you. Plus, you literally play this game to have fun, so if you do that, I think you’ll perform like you want to.”
In Bernard’s mind, it’s about focusing on the mental side of the game.
“You can’t rely only on your athleticism,” Bernard said. “You have to use the techniques the coaches give you and you can’t expect everything. In high school, I expected to get the ball, but here I’ve got to block for other people to get the ball and do my role.”
While both veterans are encouraged by the talent they’ve seen so far from the new crop of targets, it’s just as critical for UL’s passing game that LeBlanc and Bernard have their best seasons yet.
“Consistency, great players are consistent,” said LeBlanc, who had 22 catches for 174 yards and one score last year. “They come in every day and be the same guy. The coaches know exactly what to expect from him. I think I can do myself a favor and do the team a favor with just consistency every day.”
Bernard feels a closer connection with Wooldridge.
“What he sees, sometimes he wants me to run a particular route just because the defense is in this particular zone or man,” said Bernard, who had 11 grabs for 191 yards and two TDs. “It’s more understandable now than it was in week two or week three of last year. If we can just stay on the same page, that’ll be good.”