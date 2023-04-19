Especially still basking in the glow of the upset of No. 1-ranked LSU, the responses made perfect sense.
In beating the Tigers 8-5 at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns showed what their ceiling can be.
"That’s what we’re capable of," UL coach Matt Deggs said after the win. "I told them before the game, it’s not very far between No. 1 and where we’re at, because we’ve been a part of that. It’s just a matter of us playing good baseball and getting healthy."
The first part of that begins at 5 p.m. central Friday when the Cajuns travel to meet James Madison for the first time ever.
The healthy part of that equation remains to be seen. Trying to predict that is futile.
Suggesting the Cajuns somehow have a clearer path to the Sun Belt championship because they defeated LSU could also be an empty proposition without several factors unfolding over the next month.
That begins with Friday in Harrisonburg, Virginia. All signs point to senior right-hander Cooper Rawls taking over the Friday night starter role after Monday’s weekly presser conference.
"He is a very, very, very confident kid," Deggs said of Rawls.
"Coop’s making the most out of it and he’s just having an incredible senior season."
Rawls only threw 23 pitches in closing down Tuesday’s win in Baton Rouge, so he should still be on track for that start.
It’s critical the Cajuns start winning some game ones of weekend series. It’s just too difficult to win series against teams like Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss and Texas State if you don’t.
Rawls is 8-0 with a 2.11 ERA and an impeccable 0.86 hits-walks ratio over 38.2 innings.
The next step is getting shortstop Kyle DeBarge back from his hand injury. He may only be a sophomore, but he’s just too valuable. He’s now missed most of the last 13 games.
With John Taylor firmly entrenched as a starter, DeBarge’s return should be just what the lineup needs to be more consistent.
The next step is Max Marusak and Carson Roccaforte reaching preseason expectations. It’s not like Roccaforte has playing poorly – hitting .311 on the season – but a little more of his team Triple Crown execution of a year ago would certainly bolster this lineup.
Marusak crushed two more ball in the win over LSU. His play continues to show progress.
Deggs moved him to the 2-hole in Tuesday’s game.
"You’re still going to have to some strikeouts," Deggs said of Marusak. "That’s just going to go with the territory, but the hard-contact rate I think everybody can see is going through the roof. When (Marusak) catches a ball (with bat), it’s a different sound. It’s pretty good to see where he’s getting to."
Former Friday night starter and late-season closer from a yeare ago Jake Hammond is "banged up" right now and has been moved back to the bullpen.
A combination of Hammond returning to form from the right side and Dylan Theut returning from injury "perhaps next week" should be just what the bullpen needs.
Theut was supposed to be the staff’s best reliever this season and he’s only been able to log six innings so far.
In the outfield, Conor Higgs is hinting he’s ready for more playing time, but as long as he or Will Veillon do their part down the stretch, there should be enough offense, if everything else falls into place as planned.
The whole goal is to somehow be in position for an at-large NCAA berth so winning another title in Montgomery isn’t essential.
Just playing good RPI teams like Coastal Carolina (11), Southern Miss (20) and Texas State (57) is a start, but you also have to win your fair share against those clubs.
So yes, it is indeed possible UL fans will look back on Tuesday’s win as the turning point in the season, but the list of needs is much longer than that one memorable evening could provide.