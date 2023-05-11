With six Sun Belt games left in the regular season, the ultimate fate of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team remains in flux.
Coach Matt Deggs’ club has been a hard team to figure out this season. Every time, the Cajuns seem to take a step forward – like getting the much-needed road sweep at ULM last weekend – they follow with a humbling performance – like walking eight batters and hitting two others in a 12-8 loss at Louisiana Tech two days later.
But as the Cajuns prepare to open their final three-game home series of the season at 6 p.m. Friday against Texas State, there may be more reason for hope than some fans realize.
Currently, UL stands 32-18 overall and tied for fourth place in the Sun Belt race at 14-10 – or one game behind visiting Texas State (33-16, 15-9).
A really strong finish to the season could vault UL into a top three seed heading into the Sun Belt Tournament, while a poor one could reduce the season to a one-game play-in contest or even end it prematurely next Sunday at Southern Miss.
“I just want to see us continue to get going and continue to play good baseball, keeping everybody healthy,” Deggs said. “I think the biggest thing moving forward.”
For most UL fans, the most obvious obstacle to a late flourish is the pitching staff … or is it?
Of late, there’s almost no way to predict who will be starting each weekend other than Jackson Nezuh (7-4, 7.29).
The truth of the matter, however, is the Cajuns aren’t close to the only team with pitching woes these days in the Sun Belt.
In fact, most Cajuns’ fans would likely be shocked to learn that UL’s pitching staff currently ranks second in the Sun Belt in fewest runs allowed, second in earned runs allowed, second in ERA, second in opposing batting average, second in hits allowed and first in fewest walks issued in Sun Belt play.
Does that mean the pitching has been really good? Nope. (Only one team has a team ERA below 5.00 in league play.)
It just means every other team in the league is struggling on the mound as well.
It just means UL’s offense will have to carry the Cajuns if they’re going to make a run at another Sun Belt Tournament crown, but they’re not alone in that plight.
It just means misery on the mound has company in today’s game, especially once it heats up and everyone’s out of school.
For the record, there’s one drawback to those lofty Sun Belt pitching rankings. In all five of those key pitching categories UL was second, Southern Miss was first and that’s where the Cajuns finish next weekend in Hattiesburg.
Yes, the Golden Eagles are that one staff with a sub-5.00 ERA at 4.84.
The other part of that story not yet told is UL pitchers have also hit the most batters in league play.
On the flip side of things, many of the teams can really swing it.
Currently, a pretty good UL lineup is seventh in batting average, fifth in runs scored, sixth in slugging percentage, seventh in on-base percentage, eighth in walks and ninth in strikeouts.
In other words, as explosive as UL’s offense is at times, it may have to elevate its game from here on out to achieve another magical late-season ride.
The good news is UL may be up to that task. Max Marusak (.260, 8 HRs, 24 RBIs) has elevated his game and so has Carson Roccaforte (.331, 3 HRs, 37 RBIs).
“Well, you can always get better," Deggs said. "There are little things you can tinker with – set-up, approach, swing path, etc. … just things that aren’t always visible or really obvious.
“But I like the lineup. I think the numbers have proven itself out over the last few games. They’re destroying the baseball. I really liked the way we used our legs. That lineup is extremely fast. We were able to bunt, we were able to shorten the field and we were able to lengthen the field (at ULM.)
By comparison, Texas State’s pitching staff ranks sixth in ERA, third in opponent’s batting average, fourth in runs allowed, ninth in walks and fifth in hits allowed.
At the plate, the Bobcats are 12th in batting average, 12th in slugging percentage, 10th in on-base percentage, 12th in runs scored, sixth in fewest strikeouts and 12th in grounding into double plays.
In other words folks, the Cajuns aren’t the only inconsistent Sun Belt team in the league’s upper division with issues.
It just seems like that.