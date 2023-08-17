Every once in a while, an athlete hits the ground running from the first day arriving on campus.
It’s sort of a dream scenario for head coaches, but also a rare occurrence.
Deep down, UL coach Michael Desormeaux actually kind of prefers when it requires a little bit of leg work to get to that point.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Rob Williams has turned the corner just at the right time for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and no one is happier to see it than Desormeaux.
“He’s made a 180 in everything that he’s done and that’s the fun thing about coaching,” Desormeaux said. “Some guys do it right from day one. That’s fun, it’s easy. But the ones that figure it out and end up going out there doing what you they could do, that’s where the fun of it comes in.”
For the Trinity Christian product from Humble, Texas, progress is in the details.
“It’s just paying attention to details,” Williams said. “I feel like I took that more seriously this summer with me being out for a little minute. So leading into the fall, I was able to play fast.”
With a depleted wide receiver depth chart, adding to the motivation was the void to be filled at his position, even though he’s still looking for his first collegiate reception.
“I didn’t really think there was any pressure,” Williams said. “I just knew there was an opportunity there I could grab, so I just took advantage of that opportunity and worked hard.”
In Desormeaux’s mind, though, it started before that. The head coach constantly reminds his players progress on the field starts away from football.
“Rob’s completely turned around the way he approaches his academics, he’s completely turned around the way he approaches the offseason, he’s completely turned around the things that he’s doing to recover and get himself back ready,” Desormeaux said. “It all leads to better production on the field.
“You can’t live a double life. It comes to light at some point. For him, he’s a great kid, but he was just a little immature like a lot of them. He had to figure all that stuff out.”
Both Williams and the Cajuns are hoping the 6-foot-2, 180-pound target can break through on the field as well.
“On the field, I’m actually playing fast,” Williams said. “I’m able to read what’s going on – what the defense has going on. I’m like, ‘Ok, they’re in this coverage, so I can run this route like that, or I can take an inside release.’ So I just feel like I can read the defense way better, so I can play faster and know where I could potentially get the ball.”
And yes, his coaches have seen the improvement in practice.
"If you ask anybody, he has been really electric but also really consistent," Desormeaux said. "That’s been Rob’s thing since he’s been here, the consistency of doing it. Rob’s been phenomenal this camp. I’m excited for him because he’s a kid who has been through a lot.
“He’s just a work in progress, but he’s like a different person right now and I’m really proud of him for that.”
Also increasing his chances of transforming his game this fall is closely viewing what Michael Jefferson achieved last season with 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I saw that his practice reps looked just like in-game reps,” Williams said of Jefferson’s example. “That’s the first thing I noticed with him. In practice, he ran the same speed that he ran in a game. That’s something I took from him.
“Him running full speed every rep and getting the right foot count … it wasn’t a flip of a switch. It was just always on, he was always running hard.”
And although his coaches have been praising his effort in camp so far, Williams is currently concocting plans to trick all those underestimating UL’s receiver corps this season.
“Yeah, I think I like being underneath the radar, because once you make plays … when everybody does what they’re supposed to do with and big, explosive plays during the season, there’s going to be a question, ‘Wait, who is this guy? This guy can play,’” he said. “I kind of like being underneath the radar, because you can surprise a lot of people.”