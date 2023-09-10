NORFOLK, Va. The young receivers took a big step forward in Saturday’s 38-31 loss at Old Dominion.
St. Martinville’s true freshman Harvey Broussard didn’t waste any time making an impact with two receptions on the game’s first drive. He ended that opening possession with a 3-yard TD catch under pressure in the back corner of the end zone.
Broussard had four catches for 36 yards and that score on five targets in the first half.
Also, redshirt freshman Charles Robertson caught a 34-yard bomb over the middle to set up the Cajuns’ game-tying touchdown right before halftime.
And redshirt sophomore Rob Williams led the way with 52 yards and six receptions on eight targets. Williams was injured early on the final drive, but he returned to the game.
“Our receivers did a really good job,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I mean they were where they were supposed to be and made some really big plays in that game.”
Once again, nine different targets caught passes for quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who threw for 285 yards and two scores.
“Ben (Wooldridge) settled in and played really well,” Desormeaux added.
The news wasn’t quite as encouraging for the tight ends. Neal Johnson had four receptions for 22 yards on five targets with a long of just six yards.
Pearse Migl had one catch for one yard.
Special teams issues
The first half was a nightmare for the Cajuns’ special teams. The biggest culprit was kickoff coverage.
In the first half Saturday, LaMareon James had kickoff returns of 41 yards to the Cajuns’ 45 and then 40 more yards to the UL 49.
“Their returner is a good player,” Desormeaux said. “I’ll start with that. It’s all about lane integrity – it’s kick placement and lane integrity and the placement was not good tonight.
“That was something that was really pretty good I the first game. You’ve got to get the kicks where you want it, so you can cover the lanes the way you want to cover.”
On the two longer returns, it was about overcompensating for the first one.
“It’s one guy here and one guy there,” Desormeaux said. “The first time down, we got it where we want and one of the guys loops out and they hit it inside. The next time, the contain guy who did a great job the first time feels like he’s got to do more, so he tries to throw it in there and the ball bounces out. You’ve got to do your one-11 and got to do your job.”
Some improvements were made in the second half, but still the Monarchs posted 128 hidden yards in the kick return game.
Also, punter Thomas Leo preceded the Monarchs’ 10-play, 65-yard drive with a shanked 35-yard punt out of bounds.
On the plus side, UL placekicker Kenny Almendares nailed his 38-yard field goal when counted upon.
“We pride ourselves on playing good special teams and tonight, I don’t think that was our standard,” Desormeaux said.
Narcisse not available
With running back Dre’lyn Washington already out with an ankle injury from the opener, UL’s defense was also shorthanded with junior defensive end Mason Narcisse also not making the trip following his father's death and funeral this past week.
“Mason called me on Thursday – Thursday was the actual funeral and Friday was his Dad’s birthday,” Desormeaux said. “On Thursday, he was like, ‘Coach, I just can’t do it.’
“It’s not my place to say how long it should take somebody to get over that and grieve that process.”
Desormeaux said the plan is for Narcisse to return Sunday.
“We’re excited to get him back when we get him back,” he said.