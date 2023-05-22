UL’s two wins over LSU to claim the Baton Rouge Regional crown for the program’s first super regional trip since 2016 were emotional enough to bring tears.
But when coach Gerry Glasco paused during Sunday evening’s postgame press conference to consider two important figures whose memories made the triumph even more special, he really struggled to control his emotions.
That duo was former UL first lady Gail Savoie and his own daughter Geri Ann Glasco.
Always a huge supporter of UL softball, Savoie died on June 12, 2022 after a long fight with cancer.
“I want to add something that’s really important that we recognize,” Glasco said slowly as he fought back tears after his Cajuns defeated LSU 9-8 at Tiger Park to advance to the super regionals. “We played all year for Gail Savoie. She was our biggest fan. I’ve made it a statement with our team all year.”
Savoie was the wife of UL president Joseph Savoie, who stood next to Glasco as the team’s celebrated on the field after Sunday’s memorable victories over the Tigers.
“We recognized Dr. Savoie coming to these games,” explained Glasco, whose Cajuns will be playing Washington at 9 p.m. central time Friday to open super regional play. “He’s there supporting us. Gail was a huge part of our program. She was always there cheering for the girls.”
Glasco revealed that even during Savoie’s toughest times battling her illness, the softball program didn’t take a back seat.
“Last year in the worst of times, she was texting my wife before the game and texting after the game … always encouraging,” Glasco said. “I’m thrilled for her. I keep thinking that nobody really enjoyed today’s game more. I know she’s looking down really proud.”
In his original plan after taking over UL’s program on Nov. 20, 2017, Glasco would be celebrating his first regional crown as the Cajuns’ head coach with his daughter Geri Ann by his side.
Instead, Geri Ann tragically died in a traffic accident on Jan. 24, 2019.
“Geri Ann came home to help me,” Glasco quivered. “We talked about, ‘We’re going to get this team back to the World Series. The Ragin’ Cajun program deserves to go to the World Series.’ I made it a personal vow … we’re going to get back to the World Series.”
Geri Ann was an all-American collegiate performer at Georgia and Oregon as a player, before coming to UL as a volunteer assistant.
“Part of the reason I want to get there is because it was important,” he added. “Geri Ann was here helping me and we’re going to finish the deal.
“We’re playing for some really big people who are looking down on us. We’ve got a lot going for us in those big moments.”
Glasco also discussed the importance of the program’s loyal fan base after the regional win.
“We’ve got a passionate fan base,” he said. “They love the Ragin’ Cajuns. I know there have been times when ‘Regional Glasco’ let them down, but we’re going to get back to Oklahoma City for the Ragin’ Cajun program and our fans.”