The memories still don’t sit very well with him.
When UL defensive end Jordan Lawson suffered an injury in the Troy game on Nov. 5 last season, he never returned to the field for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“It was definitely disappointing,” Lawson said.
As Lawson watched the end of that game from the sidelines, it was agonizing to watch the Cajuns let a 17-point lead evaporate in a 23-17 loss.
“We had a lot of big games down the stretch that could have changed the way the season went, like Troy,” Lawson added. “That was the game I got hurt in and I ended up missing the end and I feel like with me in there, it could have gone a little bit different.”
Observing defensive line colleagues overextending themselves in his absence certainly motivated the 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt sophomore in camp.
“I think the biggest thing for me to looking out there and seeing my guys and feeling like there’s nothing I could do to help them, especially when we’re at the end (of a game) and we’ve got a guy who has to go 10 plays straight and I can’t do anything for him,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest thing that hurt me the most.”
As ready as Lawson is to return to his former status, defensive line coach Dennis Thomas is taking every step to ensure Lawson stays healthy.
“To get him back into the swing of it, we don’t have to rush him,” Thomas explained. “We’ve got other guys we’re trying to get developed. I’ve got him on a snap count. He doesn’t go but about three plays at a time just to get his legs back under him and get his conditioning back up. I already know what he can do.
“I don’t need him to be out there for six or seven plays, because I already know what type of player he is.”
Actually, Lawson plans to show his coach he’s even better than Thomas currently thinks he is during this upcoming season.
“I think probably just a little technique and being a little more consistent with my technique – being able to do the right thing on every play,” said Lawson, who was credited with 17 tackles and four hurries last season. “The biggest play is the play that you mess up. Being consistent, doing the same thing on every play, I feel like that’s the biggest thing I need to do right now.”
Yes, the stats sheet says the Brandon, Mississippi native got half a sack last year, but he plans on increasing that figure this fall.
“There were a few times where we had our DBs in coverage a little too long,” Lawson said. “We could have held out a little bit more. I think getting to the quarterback is going to be big for us this year.
“I think just being prepared, being more intentional – reading the pass a little bit quicker and getting to my reps a little bit quicker and getting to the transition point a little bit faster.”
After not playing his first two seasons on campus, 2022 was Lawson’s first year as a starter. Despite only starting nine games in his career, Thomas views Lawson as a seasoned veteran.
“It’s been really good to have Lawson back,” Thomas said. “Just to get him back, he knows exactly what we do upfront. Even though last year was his first time really playing, he’s an experienced player for us. He’s a presence for us up front.”