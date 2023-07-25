The first season under Michael Desormeaux didn’t go as planned for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
As Desormeaux opened his address on the first day of Sun Belt Conference media days Tuesday in New Orleans, he admitted there were just too many flashing lights indicating trouble last July.
The result was a disappointing 6-7 season, despite the Cajuns being picked to repeat as West Division champions.
“The biggest advantage from last year to this year is continuity,” Desormeaux said. UL will be “the only Sun Belt team to return all 10 assistant coaches and our roster has stayed intact. That will be a catalyst for player development.”
The Cajuns are also full of motivation.
“Motivation is at an all-time high right now,” UL tight end Neal Johnson said. “Since we got back in January and February, our goal is a revenge tour. We felt like we let a lot of things slip out of our hands that we had control over — the small details.
“That’s definitely something that we’ve been honing in on, the small details, to make sure we don’t beat ourselves this year.”
With starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge cleared for the start of camp after a late-season knee surgery, and the offensive line much more seasoned, the Cajuns should be capable of returning to the top of the West Division.
While UL endured a rough season last year, Troy took over with a 12-2, 7-1 campaign in coach Jon Sumrall’s first season.
“I don’t really know if we were any good last year, we just won a lot of games,” Sumrall said. “I tell people that all the time. I watched us play enough to know that the formula our team won by last year was trying to turn every game into a rock fight and see who could draw a little bit of blood.
“It was, ‘Let’s see how ugly we can make this game.' I wasn’t worried about TV viewers. I was just worried about winning the game.”
Longtime linebacker Carlton Martial is no longer around, as well as many other top defenders that helped Troy overcome 21 turnovers last season.
“We knew we weren’t going to try to outscore people going into the year,” Sumrall said. “The recipe for success looks a little different from my perspective. We’re going to have to lean on our offense more. We’re still going to play good defense. We’re not coming off that standard, but we’re going to ask our offense to do more.”
Troy received 10 of the 14 first-place votes from Sun Belt coaches to earn the preseason nod to win the West again, followed closely by South Alabama.
Like Troy, the Jaguars enjoyed a breakthrough season last year at 10-3 and 7-1.
“For us, the focus has probably been not so much on the 10 wins, but more so the three losses from last season,” South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said.
Quarterback Carter Bradley was a huge part of South Alabama’s turnaround by throwing for 3,334 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
“The 10 wins were huge for our program’s history, but I feel like those three losses have more value to us as players and our coaching staff … just to in any way possible not making some of those mistakes we made in any of those games,” said Carter, who said his quickest route to improve is to “throw fewer interceptions.”
The Jaguars return 20 starters, including 18 from last season and two defensive standouts who were lost for the season with injury a year ago.
The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles were another West squad that enjoyed a breakthrough season last fall. They hope to build on their first bowl win since 2016.
The Eagles were carried by an aggressive defense that forced 22 turnovers, including 17 interceptions.
“We created a lot of havoc plays last season,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. “I think that’s something that we felt like we had to do because we weren’t good enough offensively. This year, with the improvement that we’ve made offensively, we feel like we won’t have to take as many chances.”
Transfer quarterbacks Holman Edwards from Houston and Billy Wiles from Clemson will battle for the starting job in camp.
“The league was kind of inexperienced at quarterback last year,” Hall said. “I think experienced quarterback play leads to fewer turnovers, which leads to better offense. I think you’re going to see more of that throughout the league a little bit.”
A league dominated by defensive play last season will now include a potential dark horse in Texas State under first-year coach G.J. Kinne, who led Incarnate Word to the No. 1 overall and No. 2 scoring offense in FCS football last season.
“I think we’ll bring in a unique style of play,” Kinne said. “Really, it’s nothing too crazy. We just take what the defense gives us.”
Texas State’s passing game is expected to feature former SEC quarterbacks Malik Hornsby from Arkansas and TJ Finley from Auburn. Finley also played at LSU previously.
“The one thing that has stuck out to me other than his work ethic is he really has a compact delivery,” Kinne said of Finley. “I’m really excited about him. He’s a very mature and I’m really excited about him.”