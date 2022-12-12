Sometimes all that’s needed is a few breaks and a little talk.
That’s kind of the way it worked out for UL offensive guard Jax Harrington this season.
The redshirt freshman from Erath opened the season just hoping to stay free from injury after missing most of last season with a knee injury and most of the 2019 campaign with multiple concussions.
While there were a few injury snags along the way, Harrington is all smiles these days as his Ragin’ Cajuns prepare to meet the Houston Cougars in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 23.
“It was very fun,” Harrington said of the regular season. “Fun would be the word, just being out there and be able to enjoy being with my teammates and get those memories.
“Coming into it, I thought it would be stressful, but the word I’d use to describe with season would be fun.”
That doesn’t mean there weren’t any hardships along the way.
As a unit, there were growing pains. You see, Harrington wasn’t the only lineman missing time because of injury - either in the spring, in August or a combination of both.
“At the beginning of the season, we hadn’t really played together much at all,” Harrington said. “I think that’s what it took. It took a couple of weeks for us to start playing well. If you look back at the film, I think South Alabama was the first game that things started clicking and they haven’t gone back since.
“It took a while for us but right now, it’s a pretty smooth operation.”
For some positions, it might not have taken as long. The offensive line is just unique.
“As an offensive line unit, we have this saying, ‘It’s five equals one,’” Harrington explained. “Those guys on the offensive line, they’re my best friends. You have to be able to play like that. You have to know what the other person is thinking before they even think it.
“If they’re eyes are moving, your eyes have to be moving with them to be able to work as a unit. The more you play with each other, the more you get in-game tendencies with each other, the more you can gel together.”
Then came the ULM game.
“I think that was probably my roughest game of the season,” Harrington said. “But ever since then, I think I had a pretty good mindset, being able to bounce back and was able to play very well.”
After playing well the following week against South Alabama, Harrington faced another challenge with talk of him playing center.
It wasn’t anything that a little focus session with offensive line coach Jeff Norrid couldn’t clear up.
“I had a talk before coach Norrid before the Marshall game, because I was expected to play center,” Harrington said. “We got to talking and he kind of cleared my head a little bit, and I think every since that Marshall game, I’ve been playing really good ball.”
Essentially, Norrid suggested Harrington needed to change his focus on the field.
“Just kind of don’t get lost into what’s happening on the field, keep the course,” Harrington said of Norrid’s message. “Let the guys you’re playing with know that you really love the game. If you’re trying to prove to them that you love the game as much as they do, then you’re going to be playing hard.”
Still, Harrington’s uphill climb wasn’t over.
He suffered an injury a week after the impressive Marshall showing and missed two games. Fortunately, it wasn’t a long-term injury.
“I think Jax has played really well for us,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He had to play himself into shape early in the year, because he missed so much time. He played himself into shape and then he had some injuries for a couple of weeks.
“For Jax, I think this offseason is going to be huge for him moving forward.”
Indeed, Harrington looks forward to hitting the weight room harder than ever to make up for lost time.”
In other words, Desormeaux doesn’t see many obstacles from here on out for the 6-foot-3, 323-pound guard.
“Jax is a player we’ve always been excited about,” Desormeaux said. “He’s got a really bright future for us. He’s going to help us win a lot of football games. For him to have the majority of the season here, I think it’s good taste for him, but I don’t think he’s scratched the surface of what he can be.
“When we get him healthy for a full offseason and a full cycle of the development program, I think he’s only going to continue to get better.”
For now, Harrington is just thrilled his current development is centered around preparing for a bowl game.
“It’s nice because it’s a stamp on the season,” he said. “It gets the seniors out with something to feel good about. It shows that we kind of had to get through the mud a little bit, but we got it rolling.
“The record of five straight bowls is something to think about when you think about the seniors, because they were here for all of the other ones.”