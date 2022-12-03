The UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be making the program’s first trip to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport where they will meet Houston at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
It will be the 10th bowl appearance for the Cajuns in the past 12 seasons with an 8-3 overall bowl record.
UL isn’t new to playing bowl games in the state with six prior appearances in the New Orleans Bowl, but this is the first time in Shreveport.
The Cajuns (6-6) gained bowl eligibility in the regular-season finale with a 41-13 road win over Texas State.
Houston brings a 7-5 overall record into the game, as well as finishing the regular season tied for fourth in the American Athletic Conference with a 5-3 showing.
It will be the 10th all time meeting between UL and Houston with the Cougars currently holding a 6-3 advantage. The Cajuns won the first two games – 13-7 in 1946 and 21-7 in 1948.
After those two games, Houston won six consecutive games until UL’s comeback 31-28 road win at Houston on Oct. 7, 2006.
The Cajuns were trailing 21-0 early and then 28-13 in the third quarter in that rare road non-conference victory. Tyrell Fenroy had 110 yards and a score and UL head coach Michael Desormeaux had a carry for 51 yards in the win.
Quarterback Jerry Babb was 15-of-29 for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Houston’s all-time bowl record is 12-16-1 after defeating Auburn 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl last year.
UL is currently riding a three-game bowl winning streak after defeating Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl last December.
The Cougars are just a few plays away from being 9-3 on the season with overtime losses to Tulane and Texas Tech.
As a team, Houston is averaging 37.2 points and 463.6 total yards a game, while giving up 33.5 points and 430 yards a game.
Quarterback Clayton Tune has thrown for 3,845 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and also run for 489 yards and five scores.
He has a clear-cut top target in Nathaniel Dell with 103 catches for 1,354 yards with 15 TDs, but he's not alone. Other weapons are Samuel Brown (41-471, 4 TDs) and Matthew Golden (31-675, 7 TDs).
The Cougars don't have an explosive rushing attack, leaning on the two-headed arsenal of Stacy Sneed (70-489, 5 TDs), Brandon Campbell (83-409, 4 TDs) and Ta'Zhawn Henry (75-318, 3 TDs).