Ask UL sophomore linebacker Kailep Edwards to describe the type of player he is, and he’d tell you both physical and finesse “depending on the circumstances.”
So how would he expect junior colleague KC Ossai to answer that question?
“He would probably say I’m finesse,” Edwards said with a laugh. “I mean, you’ve got to think about it. He’s bigger than me and he’s more physical. He can finesse you, too, but if you just look at him, you automatically think he’s physical.”
Edwards prefers to keep the opponent guessing.
“For me, you don’t really know what I’m going to hit you with,” the 6-foot, 228-pounder said. “That’s one thing I’m working on, though, the physicality.”
In this era of collegiate athletics where some sophomores are in their fourth year on campus, Edwards is very much the exception.
Last spring, he was an early UL enrollee after leaving high school.
“It was kind of quick,” Edwards said. “We were kind of light in the linebacker room early, so I was kind of thrown in with the 3s. I kind of caught on fast, but the speed was kind of way different.”
Fast-forward to this spring and it’s like a whole new game for the former West St. John standout.
“Now, I’m getting comfortable, so I’m really flying everywhere,” he said. “I really feel like early enrolling really helped me a lot. Being with the leadership, too. I’m definitely in a better space than last year.”
Ossai has noticed the difference.
“Great kid,” Ossai said. “He’s getting way better. He’s finally grasping the plays fully, so I expect him to get a big role as well.”
The coaches are excited, too.
“I think Kailep Edwards’ ceiling here is very high,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
No matter how he is described, Edwards has matured in a hurry.
“He’s grown up tremendously since last year, which you would expect him to do,” Desormeaux said. “He puts himself in position. He goes out there and the guy practices hard, he pulls the trigger, he does it the right way.
“He’s really smart, he communicates. He’s going to be a really good one for us.”
Edwards sees himself as a three-down linebacker.
“I could see myself playing middle, and third down being a rushing edge or being in space,” said Edwards, who collected six tackles over 10 games last season. “I felt like my tools, I feel like I’m a jack-of-all-trades. I can come off the edge, I can stop the run and I could play cover.
“Coming into this year, I’m going to have a bigger role, because I’m a three-down backer. I’m all they’re looking for. I just have to come out every day and earn their trust and show them I can make plays with my skill set.”
On paper, Ossai and senior Jasper Williams will be the new starters at inside linebacker with Edwards nipping at their heels.
“When we had the talk before spring, he (defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan) actually told me that I could make money being a three-down back,” Edwards said. “Packages like Kris (Moncrief) played last year, I feel like I just need to get that package down. If I do, I’ll be a whole lot better.”
The biggest challenge for Edwards this year is to become more of a leader.
“We don’t really have the leaders we had last year,” Edwards said. “You’ve got some days when we come out in practice and it’s going bad, you can’t depend on the coaches to say anything and half the time we don’t say anything, either. That’s what we’re working on, being a vocal leader.
“I’m not really used to talking too much in high school. That was one of my biggest problems when I got here, but it’s starting to come along.”
Edwards knows how important leadership. He says last year’s defensive leaders have improved his game.
“I think if I had to forecast it right now, you’d have to say he’ll be a backup, but a really, really good one for us,” Desormeaux said.