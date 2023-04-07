Coach Luc Godin's UL men's tennis squad will try to shake off its first loss of the Sun Belt Conference campaign at 2 p.m, Saturday dual match at Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
USM brings a 6-12, 2-5 record into action, while the Cajuns stand 11-7 and 4-1.
UL seeks to return to the winning formula that helped carry it through a 4-3 win over James Madison before last weekend's loss to Old Dominion.
Alejah Ferrer-Chuesco was the only Cajun to win his match against Old Dominion, and he was also a victor against JMU.
The Cajuns wrap up regular season play next weekend with road matches at Georgia State and Georgia Southern.