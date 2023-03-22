The pitching just keeps getting more and more encouraging for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
On Wednesday, the offense didn’t come close to maximizing its 10 hits, but it didn’t matter because the Cajuns’ staff threw its third two-hitter in the past eight days in a 2-0 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Russo Park.
“I think the word of the day for me is trust,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I trust these guys. I can’t say that all the time or every year, but I trust these guys that they’re going to find a way.”
The Cajuns improved to 16-6 on the season with their fifth straight win heading into a road Sun Belt series at South Alabama in Mobile starting Friday.
“I’m proud of where they were at and where they’ve come from to get where they’re at right now,” Deggs said of the surging pitching staff. “I thought it was a good game.
“It was all about the pitchers tonight and we did just enough offensively.”
It was a frustrating night offensively for the Cajuns. At one point in the sixth inning, UL was outhitting the Lions 10-1 and only led 1-0.
Fortunately for the Cajuns, Carson Roccaforte was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to get to 2-0.
The first run came in the fourth when Peyton LeJeune led off with a single ahead of a Julian Brock base hit and scored on Max Marusak’s RBI single to right.
“I just fill in where they need me,” said LeJeune, who went 2-for-3 in the 5-hole at first base. “I take pride in being a utility player and whatever the team needs me to do. Tonight, it was to play first base.
“I had some hand problems early and getting going kind of took a little while, but I felt good tonight to be able to see the ball and hit the ball hard and get on base for my team.”
As a team, the Cajuns stranded 11 runners in the game, compared to six for the Lions. It was the third time UL stranded 11 in a game this season.
UL starter Tommy Ray began the great night of Cajuns’ pitching with three shutout innings, giving up one hit, one walk and striking out two.
“I thought Tommy gave us a good start,” Deggs said. “It was a solid three innings. We need him and so it was good to see him get some confidence.”
Cooper Rawls was the winning pitcher with three shutout innings, only allowing one walk and two strikeouts.
“He’s a gap-filler,” Rawls said. “In Coop’s mind, he could still be out there right now and that’s what it takes. It’s not the best stuff you’ve ever seen but his makeup makes it really good stuff. He can spot up three different pitches and he’s got just enough sneak to him that he’s hard to find at times.”
Carson Fluno did his part by stranding a hit and a walk thanks to a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.
“It was good to see him (Fluno) get out of a jam and mature some right there,” Deggs added.
Brendan Moody pitched two perfect innings for his second save of the season, striking out two.
“The real plan was really not to use me a whole lot tonight, just get a little it in and see what I could do in the back end of the bullpen,” Moody said. “I got in the eighth and I just felt really good, so they just decided to keep with it and save (Blake) Marsh(all).”
Deggs said Moody could still pitch – even start Sunday – but Moody said he’s fine if he can’t.
“That’s fine,” he said. “The bullpen, that was electric, so I’m fine with that.”