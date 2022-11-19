The challenge for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 20-ranked Florida State on Saturday got even tougher with the news that starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge won’t be available for the rest of the season with a “lower body injury.”
Wooldridge entered the season as the backup quarterback, but has played in every game. He’s been the starter since game six at Marshall on Oct. 12.
For the season, Wooldridge has completed 138 of 244 passes for 1,661 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He entered the injury tent during last Thursday’s 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, but finished the game.
After that game, Desormeaux said, “You probably never really feel OK after a game like that. I think he’ll be alright. He was able to finish the game. We’ll know more tomorrow” when asked about Wooldridge’s condition.
But in Monday’s press conference, the Cajuns’ head coach said, “Ben’s on track to be good for this week. He’ll be a full-go for practice, which will be good for us certainly.”
The good news is original starting quarterback Chandler Fields has been ready to play for the past two games. Fields started the first five games of the season, but barely made the Week 5 start against South Alabama because of an “upper body injury” believed to be a shoulder and didn’t play after halftime of that game.
For the season, Fields is 54-of-95 passing for 608 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
True freshman Zeon Chriss, who is expected to compete for the starting spot next season, has only played in the Arkansas State game and was 0-for-3 passing in that contest.
Lance LeGendre practiced in August at quarterback, but has been a full-time wide receiver since the start of the season.