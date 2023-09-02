Big plays reigned for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in the season opener Saturday, and that was fortunate.
On a night coach Michael Desormeaux’s crew made more mistakes than he wanted, long scoring plays still resulted in a dominant 38-13 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday at Cajun Field.
"It's always a double-edge sword when you play like that," Desormeaux said. "It's good to get a win, but I do think it's also good because there's some value in saying, 'All right guys, we're not where we want to be. When we watch the tape tomorrow (Sunday), it's going to be obvious that we're not where we want to be.' "
The Cajuns scored five touchdowns from 21 or more yards out to overcome three first-half turnovers.
"Certainly, it's good to find a way to win in Week 1," Desormeaux said. "There's a lot of things to clean up for us. It's good when a team is at this spot where you win a game somewhat comfortably, but you kind of feel like there's a lot more for you out there."
It helps when the defense dominates the game for four quarters.
"I'm proud of our kids on defense for stepping up," Desormeaux said.
The Cajuns limited Northwestern State’s offense to 187 total yards and forced a school-record 11 punts.
UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge finished it off with touchdown tosses of 50 yards to Peter LeBlanc and 21 to Tavion Smith.
"You want to praise the good things and we will for sure," Desormeaux said. "But you're never really there when you do it right. There's always stuff to fix."
Wooldridge finished the game 14-of-32 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
"I'll grade him after I watch the tape," Desormeaux said of Wooldridge. "I thought he did some good things. I told him after the game, 'If you thought you were going to come back and not have any rust, you're kidding yourself.'
"I'm proud of Ben. He stands in there. We did not protect very well tonight."
Dre’lyn Washington's 88 yards on eight carries led a rushing attack that finished with 223 yards. Jacob Kibodi contributed 49 yards on nine rushes.
"For the most part, I thought we ran it well," Desormeaux said. "I thought we blocked it up pretty good. Their plan was to stop the inside zone stuff a little bit early on, and we got to the edge a little bit.
"And the end of the game, they kind of spread out and we got back inside and did some things. I think the communication between the staff was really good on what we were getting defensively."
The Cajuns, who open Sun Belt play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Old Dominion, outgained the Demons 429-187.
Things couldn’t have started out any better for UL with Washington going 62 yards on the second play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead.
"Coach Des said to go out there and be confident and that's what I did," Washington said. "I was confident in my team, the line blocked it up right and I just executed it right."
The big plays were hit and miss the rest of the first half.
After a three-and-out on the next drive, Zylan Perry’s 53-yard kickoff return was spoiled by Perry himself when he fumbled at the Demons' 3, and Northwestern State’s Cadillac Rhone returned it 77 yards to the Cajuns’ 17.
The Cajuns defense delivered in the clutch again. Earlier in the first half, a fumbled punt at the UL 14 resulted in a 37-yard field goal by Brett Money to narrow UL’s lead to 7-3 at the time.
This time, a run stop by Kadarius Miller preceded Kendre Gant forcing and recovering a fumble to turn the Demons away.
Two drives later, the Cajuns took advantage of great field position with a 24-yard touchdown run by Wooldridge for a 14-3 lead with 11:39 left before halftime.
After the Demons’ third three-and-out of the first half, Wooldridge connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Rob Williams for a 21-3 lead with 9:09 left in the half.
"Rob is a really talented player," Desormeaux said. "Rob played well tonight. We had him open on a couple other ones that we just couldn't get it protected."
The miscues continued for the Cajuns. Wooldridge was hit while throwing and picked off by William White at the Cajuns' 41.
The Demons turned that into a 41-yard field goal to cut it to 21-6 at half.
A year ago, Northwestern State forced only 11 turnovers and had the worst turnover margin in the nation at minus-18. In the first half Saturday, the Demons forced three turnovers but could only turn them into six points.
"Three turnovers in the first half," Desormeaux said. "Those are things that you just can't do."