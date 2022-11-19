TALLAHASSEE, Florida — No. 19-ranked Florida State is one of the hottest teams in the country.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns found out the hard way in a 49-17 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.
"They're as good as I thought they were," UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. "Going into a game like that, not only are they talented, but they're playing really well right now and they're playing with some confidence.
"They've got really good players that when you get in one-on-one situations, they make it hard to win."
The Cajuns fell to 5-6 overall and now must defeat Texas State in San Marcos, Texas, next Saturday to earn bowl eligibility. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to four and are now 8-3.
"They came out ready to play," Desormeaux said. "When you come out, you hope you can kind of catch them sleeping a little bit and go have some success and kind of jump out on them, but they did a really good job offensively early."
Florida State's domination began on the first drive and never really relented.
The Seminoles covered eight plays and 75 yards on their first drive, then eight plays and 65 yards on the second one. Touchdown runs of 36 yards from Treshaun Ward and 3 yards from quarterback Jordan Travis made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Travis ended the next drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Seminoles 164 yards on their first three drives.
With UL starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge out for the rest of the season with an injury, backup quarterback Chandler Fields had trouble getting the offense going against the No. 2-rated pass defense in the country. Fields was 19-of-36 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
"Yes, Chandler's been preparing well," Desormeaux said. "Chandler's worked hard. He's been the backup and he's embraced that role. He's done a great job working the last number of weeks.
"Today, he did play well in the second half — in spots — and we're going to need him to play well moving forward for us to finish this year the way we want to."
The only kind of success the Cajuns had was in the running game.
Freshman Dre’lyn Washington showed a few positive signs with 57 yards on 10 carries in helping the Cajuns rush for 132 yards as a team.
UL did cross midfield on its second drive, but turned it over on downs when a fourth-and-2 run was reviewed and determined to be short.
By the time the Seminoles scored touchdowns on their final two drives of the half — a Ward 1-yard run and a Malik McClain 9-yard catch — Florida State owned a 318-48 edge in total yards with 3:14 left in the first half.
“Football is football,” said UL senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux, who led the Cajuns with 12 tackles in the loss. “You have to strive to be perfect every rep. Whenever you’re playing good competition, one man out of his gap, it can turn into what it did today.
“That’s not singling any player out and that’s not excluding me. It’s all 11 of us out there. Whenever you’re playing a high-caliber team, that’s the challenge — how perfect can I be every rep?”
The Cajuns collected four first downs on their final drive of the second quarter. A 23-yard completion to Michael Jefferson got UL to the FSU 1, but the Cajuns had to settle for a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 35-3 deficit.
"The first half was tough," Desormeaux said. "We didn't get anything going until that last drive. It was brutal.
"You really wanted to play well and get a little momentum in the second half, so you can feel a little bit better about the things you're doing. I think that's important for us to have finished the game better than it started."
The Seminoles played backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker in the second half. Travis finished the game 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Rodemaker hit Kentron Poitier for 45 yards to the UL 16 to set up another touchdown drive for the Seminoles to make it 42-3 early in the third quarter.
The Cajuns finally got into the end zone with 11:07 left to play with a 12-play, 64-yard drive in 4:44. A 30-yard completion to Jamel Bell got the Cajuns to the 4, and Fields hit Jefferson for a nifty 5-yard touchdown completion in the back of the end zone to make it 49-10.
Fields added a 4-yard touchdown run late to make it 49-17, but it was way too little, way too late.
The Cajuns were outgained 440-291 and gave up 251 yards on the ground.
"We're playing long fields and the penalties didn't help," Desormeaux said. "You've got to get in a rhythm, you've got to drive and you've got to finish drives, and we just couldn't do that early on."