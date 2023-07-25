A year ago, August camp for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Michael Desormeaux’s first season as head coach centered around an open quarterback competition.
With the start of his second August camp a week away, Desormeaux made it clear Tuesday during Sun Belt media days at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans that there’s no question about the program’s starting quarterback this season.
“It’s not an open competition,” Desormeaux said.
Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury prior to a November road trip to Florida State, Ben Wooldridge has been cleared by doctors to regain his position in time for camp.
“Ben is 100% cleared,” Desormeaux said. “Physically, he’s 100% cleared, which is amazing. Obviously the way that he attacked this rehab and the way he approached this thing was really unbelievable.”
Wooldridge’s availability was in question throughout the offseason, leaving open the possibility for senior Chandler Fields and sophomore Zeon Chriss to impress.
Fields ended up missing the entire spring with an unexpected medical procedure, and Chriss took every snap.
“The biggest thing for us is we’ve got to make sure he’s mentally ready as well,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge. “When you come off of an injury like that, there’s just a lot of things that go into it. He’s been physically cleared … if we had a game tomorrow, he physically could go play in it.
“He’s had a phenomenal summer. Ben’s leadership is probably what separates him from everybody in that room. We just have to make sure that mentally he can go out there and play the way he wants to play. I’m looking forward to seeing him do it.”
Desormeaux explained the real quarterback competition will be between Fields and Chriss for the backup role.
“I don’t think it’s fair to Ben — a guy who won the job — to say, ‘All right, you’re in a three-man competition. Go,’ ” Desormeaux said. “A lot of it is really just Ben against himself and how mentally ready is he to get back to his old self.”
Senior tight end Neal Johnson, who joined linebacker KC Ossai as UL’s two player representatives in New Orleans, discussed Wooldridge’s value to the offense.
“It’s his energy,” Johnson said of Wooldridge. “He just brings a different energy to the table. If he feels like things aren’t being done to our standard, he’ll make sure that’s known and we won’t stop until it meets our standard.
“He’s a good leader on our team that definitely controls the energy ... in things like workouts. He’s one of the guys that gets the team riled up and makes sure we all have that end goal in mind.”