One year after only signing eight prospects in the early December signing period, the Cajuns’ numbers return to a more typical size with 22 players signing early Wednesday. Of the 22 prospects who signed, 19 are from high schools across the South.
The position breakdown included five offensive lineman, one running back, four wide receivers, two tight ends, five defensive linemen or edge rushers, two linebackers, one cornerback and one safety. Jay’Veon Haynes played running back in high school, but UL is listing him as a wide receiver.
How does this class rank?
Rivals had the Cajuns’ class ranked tied for third in the Sun Belt with Appalachian State at No. 88 overall, trailing Arkansas State (69) and Southern Miss (87). Appalachian State led the Sun Belt according to 247Sports at No. 75 overall, followed by Arkansas State (76), Southern Miss (85), Georgia State (97), Georgia State (98) and then UL at No. 100.
Trending
Coach Michael Desormeaux continued his conviction of building a program through high school players, instead of depending on the transfer portal like the trend around the country. Of the 21 early signees, 18 were from high school programs and three from junior college. Even then, one of those, wide receiver Tavion Smith, was recruited by Desormeaux personally out of high school in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. UL’s recruiting footprint didn’t change much either. Of the 21 signees, nine are from Louisiana, six from Texas, five from Mississippi, one from Florida and one from Arkansas.
The Sleeper
Many recruiting classes have a boom or bust project signee. That guy in UL’s 2023 signing class if offensive tackle Xzavier Brown of Ashdown, Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 293-pounder comes to Lafayette with as much hunger and motivation to succeed as any in the signing class. He has displayed that motivation by having never made a ‘B’ in his life. His story sounds similar to that of Robert Hunt, who left the Cajuns for the Miami Dolphins in the second round. He’s got a lot to prove to become the boom and not the bust.
Early Enrollees
Six of the 21 signees will be enrolling early, which should help their transition to college ball. That group includes wide receiver AJ Jayroe, cornerback Jeremiah Moses, offensive guard Cooper Fordham, defensive lineman Kadarius Miller, wide receiver Tavion Smith and linebacker Trey Fite.
Work Left To Do
UL's plan is to sign the full allotment of 25 players, so it needs to add four more by the February signing date. There’s always room for offensive and defensive line help. For example, offensive tackle Kareem Harden of Butler CC remains in the mix. Wide receiver also remains a priority if the right find can be made.
Did the Cajuns get better?
As opposed to last season when the Cajuns only signed eight early, there’s no denying the Cajuns improved significantly by adding 22 players to the fold. More specifically, the Cajuns were able to fill numerous roles in several key areas, led by wide receiver, offensive line and defensive line. A lack of depth on the offensive line is what hampered Desormeaux’s squad in his first season as head coach, so his staff brought in five reinforcements. The defensive line lost Tayland Humphrey last season and Zi’Yon Hill this year, as well as several other key figures, so it needed a big boost as well. Also, Michael Jefferson is gone. Take 500 yards off his yardage total this season and it still would have led all UL receivers.
UL's early signees
RB Jay’Veon Haynes, Baton Rouge (Woodlawn), 5-9, 175
RB Elijah Davis, Reserve (Riverside), 5-9, 210
WR Tavion Smith, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Jones CC), 6-2, 208
WR KeDarius Wade, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway), 6-4, 180
WR AJ Jayroe, Frisco, Texas (Reedy), 6-5, 185
WR Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 6-2, 180
OG Cooper Fordham, Jacksonville, Fla, (Bolles School), 6-2, 260
OT Matthew Broussard, Thibodaux (E.D. White), 6-4, 280
OT John Bragg, Austin, Texas (LBJ), 6-5, 270
OT Xzavier Brown, Ashdown, Ark., 6-7, 295
OT Zavion Coleman, Picayune, Miss., 6-3, 285
TE Ty Stamey, Spring, Texas (Klein Collins), 6-5, 235
TE Caden Jensen, Flower Mound, Texas, 6-6, 240
DL Kadarius Miller, Wesson, Miss. (Copiah-Lincoln), 6-2, 270
DL Mason Clinton, Petal, Miss., 6-5, 270
EDGE Lance Williams, New Orleans (Holy Cross), 6-3, 260
EDGE Chase Edwards, Cypress, Texas (Cy Falls), 6-7, 240
EDGE Trey Fite, Tatum, Texas, 6-5, 210
CB Jeremiah Moses, Belle Chasse, 6-0, 175
LB Micah Johnson, Baton Rouge (Parkview Baptist), 6-2, 230
LB Daylon Sibley, Lake Charles College Prep, 6-0, 215
S Kody Jackson, Shreveport (Evangel), 6-2, 180