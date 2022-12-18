UL junior safety Kam Pedescleaux admits it.
Growing up in Houston, he attended University of Houston games and rooted for the Cougars.
“It was close to my high school, about 20 minutes away,” said Pedescleaux, whose Cajuns will play Houston at 2 p.m. Friday in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.
Even more, a former Manvel High teammate of Pedescleaux – quarterback D’Eriq King – was the quarterback for the Cougars for three season before transferring to Miami.
“So since then, I’ve kind of been a fan from the side,” Pedescleaux whispered.
But there’s another side to that hometown connection story line. The Cougars didn’t recruit Pedescleaux. Instead he walked on at UL and quickly earned a scholarship with the Cajuns on his way to becoming a regular starter and team leader.
“So for me, the game is a great opportunity for me to showcase what they missed out on potentially,” he said.
Pedescleaux’s leadership figures to be a critical aspect of UL’s defensive approach this season.
“It’s all about communication when it comes to the secondary,” he said. “Nobody is just getting beat. Most of the time when somebody’s open, it’s usually some type of communication that went wrong, so a lot of pre-snap things that we need to talk through before the play happens.
“Then come to the sidelines and make adjustments. Those are the things that’s going to help us the best during the game.”
Against Houston’s offense, all of that will be much easier said than done. Pedescleaux’s been around enough to know that.
The Cougars sport a high-flying passing offense, led by quarterback Clayton Tune with 3,845 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Moreover, Tune’s top target is of the All-American variety in wide receiver Nathaniel Deal, who has an incredible 103 receptions for 1,354 yards and 15 touchdowns. That comes after a sophomore season where he caught 82 balls for 1,243 yards and 11 scores.
“What’s unique about them is the playmakers they have,” Pedescleaux said. “The quarterback is really good. He has a good deep ball and obviously the receiver (Dell) is a pretty good player. Our best chance at them is eliminating explosives.”
That’s where the rubber will meet the road in this matchup. For most of the season, the Cajuns’ defense has been good at eliminating big pass plays.
In the seven games since Houston lost an overtime game to Tulane, few units in the nation have delivered more big plays in the passing game than the Cougars.
In those seven games, Houston has thrown for an average of 378.8 yards a game.
“Throughout the season, we’ve eliminated explosives, so a lot of teams that throw deep or have a certain thing they like to do, we try to take that away,” Pedescleaux said. “The things they like to do, we try to take that away and try to make them do things they’re not used to doing.
Which for them would probably be running the ball more, or the quick game.
“Eliminating the explosives is something we’ve done great at all year and we’ll continue to do in this game.”
And while Pedescleaux isn’t known as much as a cover defensive back, much of Dell’s lofty receiving yards totals come on shorter completions that he turns into big plays.
So tackling will be critical if UL is to slow down Houston’s offense at all.
“When we play more pass-heavy teams, they try to put me around the ball and try to find matchups that fit me best and my strong suits,” he said. “That’s been the thing this year, kind of moving me around and set me up to make plays that way.”
As a seasoned junior, Pedescleaux views this big challenge in multiple ways.
One, he really wants to send the seniors out on the winning note.
“Our mantra when we played Texas State was to make sure those guys had one more game to play,” he said. “This would be their last official game, so to make sure they go out with a win is the most important thing for us. We’ve been talking about it all year.”
But secondly, preparing for next season when he’s going to be the most seasoned performer on the defense is also on the board.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” he offered. “I kind of get to reflect on how long I’ve been here and how far I’ve come. Next year, making sure I can be the blueprint for those guys who are behind me and continue to set the standard in my room, and continue to be a leader.”