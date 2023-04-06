UL coach Gerry Glasco is feeling a little better these days after four impressive victories since his Ragin’ Cajuns lost to Appalachian State in the final game of their Sun Belt series two weeks ago.
Yet even a day after handling McNeese on the road Tuesday, Glasco admits to slamming his hand on his desk still frustrated with his club’s last loss.
On Saturday, though, South Alabama’s Jaguars will have his undivided attention when his Ragin’ Cajuns take on their visitors from Mobile in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Lamson Park.
The series, originally slated to begin Thursday but moved because of weather, is scheduled to conclude at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“This is a huge impact series,” Glasco said. “I hope we have a great turnout. I hope this is one of those magic weekends where our fans are out in full force, because we need our fans out there this weekend.
“We look forward to seeing them and feeling their support. Our fans pump our team up. The impact of our fans is huge.”
Indeed, there’s plenty on the line with this series. For starters, the Cajuns (27-10, 8-1) and Jaguars (25-10, 8-1) are currently tied for second place behind Marshall (31-3, 7-0).
Moreover, it’s the beginning of a huge RPI stretch for the Cajuns and a big chance for South Alabama as well.
The Cajuns enter the weekend with an RPI of 10, while the Jaguars are up to 51. After these three games, UL will play at Baylor (24 RPI), at Texas A&M (21) on Wednesday and then a three-game series at Texas State (44) on Friday.
“We need everything clicking in this South Alabama series,” Glasco said. “Eight brutal games coming up and a great time to feel good about yourself and I think our team definitely feels good about itself after (McNeese win Tuesday).”
The Jaguars are hitting .278 as a team with 158 runs, 37 doubles, 18 homers and 41 stolen bases. Meredith Keel (.363, 1 HR, 17 RBIs), Victoria Ortiz (.347, 6 HRs, 33 RBIs) and Mackenzie Brasher (.333, 10 RBIs, 20 SBs) lead the way.
South Alabama has perennially been led by its pitching and that hasn’t changed. Olivia Lackie (13-4, 1.52 ERA) and Jenna Hardy (11-6, 1.64) pace things in the circle. Lackie has 135 strikeouts in 110.1 innings and Hardy 99 in 111 innings.
As a team, the Jaguars’ staff has a team ERA of 1.61 and opponents are only hitting .193 against them.
Glasco was reflecting on South Alabama’s last trip to Lamson Park two years ago when UL’s staff won 1-0, 1-0 and 6-0.
“We’ve got to go into these games knowing we’ve had to win 1-0 or 2-0,” Glasco said. “Our goal should be to hold them to fewer than two runs a game. It’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to be a big=time matchup.”
Offensively, UL counters with a .305 team average with 213 runs, 47 doubles, 39 homers and 76 stolen bases.
Karly Heath (.364, 9 HRs, 27 RBIs) returned to action Tuesday after missing last weekend with an injury.
The hottest hitters are Laney Credeur (.450, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs), Sophie Piskos (.330, 3 HRs, 19 RBIs) and Lauren Allred (.407, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs).
“Her power is phenomenal and her ability to make contact with both high pitches and low pitches is really good,” Glasco said of Credeur. “She’s got great plate coverage. She sees ball-strike probably better than anyone on the team.”
Piskos has only been able to hit over the last four games because of a hand injury, but she’s prospered in that role.
“She’s been phenomenal with her bat,” Glasco said. “It’s not easy to be a designated hitter and have all of that time between at-bats and Sophie’s that high-energy, high-octane player that is dynamite.
“She just gives an emotional lift to your whole ball club with her energy at times. I wasn’t sure how she’d handle that role, but she was phenomenal.”