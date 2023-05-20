It mostly was a frustrating day offensively for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in the Baton Rouge regional at Tiger Park.
That finally changed with a six-run fourth inning in Saturday’s 9-0 run-rule elimination game victory over Omaha.
The win advanced the Cajuns (48-14) to the regional final for the 15th straight season and set up a 1 p.m. Sunday rematch with top-seeded LSU. The Cajuns will have to beat LSU twice on Sunday to reach the super regionals, but the Tigers need just one win.
The Summit League champion Mavericks ended their season at 33-17.
After being shut out for the first time all season by LSU earlier Saturday, the Cajuns didn’t waste much time getting on the board in the second game.
Despite Mihyia Davis reaching on an error and getting thrown out at second, Stormy Kotzelnick walked ahead of a Sophie Piskos double. Lauren Allred's two-run double put the Cajuns ahead 2-0 in the first. The Cajuns stranded two runners in scoring position after a Karly Heath single, then stranded two more runners in the third to add to the offensive frustration of the day.
In the third inning, Mavericks left fielder Ava Rongisch robbed Heath of a potential three-run home run.
UL’s offense finally started clicking in the fourth inning. Alexa Langeliers ignited the crooked-number frame with a long home run to left-center on the first pitch for her 12th home run of the season.
Maddie Hayden started a second rally with a single ahead of Kotzelnick’s RBI single and a two-run single from Piskos. Laney Credeur turned it into a blowout with a two-run single to right for an eight-run cushion.
Piskos finished the game 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Allred was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Heath and Maddie Hayden each had two hits as well to help UL's 12-hit attack.
Kandra Lamb pitched the first three innings to get the win, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Heath pitched two perfect innings to close out the win.