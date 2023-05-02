There’s only four games left in the regular season for the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team, and coach Gerry Glasco knows his team is vulnerable this week.
It starts with the first of four games at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
“That could be a trap game. Land-mine game, too,” Glasco said. “We’re just going to trust our talent this week.”
This game falls in the middle of final exams and just one day ahead of the start of senior weekend at 6 p.m. Thursday against UL-Monroe at Lamson Park.
“We’re going to get through the week and do the best we can,” Glasco said. “If we lose a game, I’ll be upset about it, but I’m not going to be surprised by it, because I’m not focused on this week.
“Next week in the conference tournament, we’ve got to really get to work.”
The focus this week is on “getting rest and getting their academics in order, because it’s final exams week.”
The good news is UL’s magic number to clinch another Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship is one after Texas State beat Marshall twice last weekend.
Considering the schedules weren’t equitable in the new 14-team Sun Belt schedule, Glasco reminds the Cajuns that winning the regular season wasn’t the lock who many predicted at times in the past.
“At the beginning of the year, when I looked through the schedule and I saw Marshall’s schedule,” Glasco said, “I thought, ‘Ooofff, this may not be realistic for these kids to win this conference when we had to go to James Madison and we had to go to Troy and we had to play Texas State and South (Alabama) — those are 12 really tough games in the conference schedule.
“Then I look at Marshall and they’ve got three games with James Madison and three games with Texas State.”
The Cajuns are 39-13 overall, 19-2 in league play and sport a No. 10 RPI.
Glasco said he hopes second-place South Alabama (35-13, 17-4) wins all three games this weekend at home against Troy (33-15, 14-6), forcing his Cajuns to need to win to clinch.
“I want them to win,” Glasco said. “First off, I want their RPI to stay above 50. They got in above 50, which is critical, because it gives us three more top-50 wins.”
The only tricky part about that approach is South Alabama is currently 49 and Troy 54. Perhaps the Jaguars winning two of three could leave both in the top 50?
However it works out, the Cajuns appear to be heading in the right direction at the right time.
“I thought the Friday night (11-0 win at Coastal Carolina ) showed what we were capable of as a ball club,” Glasco said.
Sophie Piskos hit .500 in the series to get to back to .336 for the season, while Mihyia Davis (.390, 42 SBs) and Lauren Allred (.381, 10 HRs, 40 RBIs) also had huge weekends at the plate.
“Mentally, I think they’re in the best place all year, so I’m excited to see how they do over this next four-game stretch and then the conference tournament this next week,” Glasco said.