UL coach Gerry Glasco announced Hunter Veach as the newest member of the Ragin' Cajuns' softball coaching staff on Monday.
Veach comes to Lafayette after spending last season at Texas A&M’s director of player development following two seasons as an assistant coach at UAB under former UL assistant coach Joe Guthrie.
Veach, whose primary focus will be coaching the defense, also worked with Glasco this summer on the coaching staff of the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) Smash It Sports Vipers.
“Hunter (Veach) is a tireless, energetic and positive up-and-coming coach who can add momentum to our program,” Glasco said. “I’ve kept an eye on his career since working with him a few months at Auburn.
“He understands technology extremely well, and has had unique experiences, including working with the Chinese national team, which have provided him with a vast array of knowledge.”