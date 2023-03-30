When it was announced two years ago that James Madison was joining the Sun Belt Conference, the first thought of many was the softball rivalry that could be created between the Duke and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
After all, James Madison was 41-4 two years ago and with wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State at the Women’s College World Series.
Last season, turned out to be a nightmare campaign for the Dukes with the tragedy of a player death that caused the program to shut down the season prematurely at 21-21.
Fast-forward to this weekend, that promising rivalry unveils chapter one with the No. 25-ranked Cajuns travel to meet James Madison at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
“I think it will be,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said of the rivalry. “They’ve been going through a little bit of a down period, but they’ve got the tools in place and they’ve got a very, very good coach (Loren LaPorte) that took them to the World Series two years ago.
“I think you’re seeing that they’ve got the feet back on the ground now. They’ve won six in a row and they beat North Carolina. They’re getting better each week. I don’t think there’s any doubt she’s going to bring them back to the one of the top teams in our conference.”
The Cajuns take the big trip north coming off a disappointing loss to Appalachian State in game three of the series.
“It was really upsetting,” Glasco said. “We had the lead in the series and had won (combined) 12-0, and come back and give them three runs right off the bat. Then we finally get back 3-3 and walk a batter and make two errors back-to-back.
“You just don’t like losing that way on your home field in the first home conference series on alumni weekend. There’s just so many reasons why as a coach, that’s the kind you don’t want to lose.”
So there’s plenty to be concerned about. The Cajuns haven’t been hitting it well. After the rugged Top 25 schedule early – mostly on the road – Glasco is hoping his lineup has caught its second wind.
“I’ve had all kinds of thoughts and I just don’t know how it’s going to play out,” Glasco said. “ I hope that’s right. We gave ourselves a couple of weeks off (in midweek) for a reason to get our breath and get going. We know there’s a huge part of the conference schedule coming up.”
Karly Heath started game one last weekend, but the best guess is likely Meghan Schorman in Friday’s 1 p.m. central time series opener.
Heath or Kandra Lamb would likely pitch the 11 a.m. game two Saturday, before the series concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“The thing that Karly Heath brings to the circle is she goes out there just throwing down,” Glasco said. “She’s a warrior. She’s just going to go out there and throw it as hard as she can at you. She’s going to place the ball in different locations, she’s pretty good at time, but the main thing she does is she just competes.”
The Dukes (20-7, 5-1) are hitting .291 as a team with 152 runs, 48 doubles, 26 homers and 25 stolen bases. Kylee Gleason (.348, 7 RBIs), KK Mathis (.338, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs), Hallie Hall (.329, 5 HRs, 18 RBIs) and Jasmine Hall (.323, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs) lead the way.
“They’re big and physical,” Glasco said. “They’ve recruited big, physical players. Tey’re strong. They can really hit the ball. They have a history of having great pitchers. They have different styles of pitchers. Their pitchers have struggled at times, but they’ve always pitched very well at times.”
UL counters with a .301 team average with 183 runs, 37 doubles, 30 homers and 73 stolen bases.
The Dukes’ ace pitcher is Alissa Humphrey (8-4, 3 saves, 88.1 IP, 69 H, 42 BB, 124 K), followed by a solid No. 2 in Kylah Berry (8-0, 1.77 IP, 51.1 IP, 35 H, 25 BB, 42 K).
“It’s going to be a big weekend for them,” Glasco said. “It’s a beautiful stadium and they normally draw a really good crowd. If they hit and their hitters hit good this weekend and you’re at home with a good environment and things start to go south on you, momentum could play a huge part in this series.”