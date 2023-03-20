Don’t expect UL softball coach Gerry Glasco to alter his substitution approach any time soon.
After all, it worked like a charm this past weekend as the Cajuns swept Southern Miss on the road to open the Sun Belt schedule.
“It was really good opening weekend because we were tested,” Glasco said. “There were a lot of circumstances and a lot of situations that came up that challenged the mettle of our players.
“I thought they responded really well in those moments when the game got tight and adversity happened. I was really proud of the responses we got throughout the whole weekend.”
The Cajuns now stand 21-9 overall, 3-0 in league play and sport a No. 12 RPI heading into this weekend’s home series against Appalachian State (15-7), which lost its only league game to Marshall in a series shortened by bad weather.
The Cajuns and Mountaineers are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
“I’m still trying to learn the lineup and learn the team,” Glasco said. “At the same time, we’ve got 16 good players. I don’t want to only use nine if I’ve got 16 available. If I can get to the postseason with more experience under my belt with all those girls, I think it’ll pay off for us at the end of the year.”
Glasco sees locking into a lineup too early as potentially hiding a gem.
“I know we’ve got fans that want me to set that lineup,” Glasco said. “In the short term, that might be the best result, but in the long term, I’m not sure that we’re not better off to keep studying.
“If we weren’t experimenting, we might not have ever found Lauren Allred. Thank goodness we know about Lauren Allred right now.”
Allred only has half the at-bats as the team’s regulars but currently sports the club’s highest average at .444 with four homers and 18 RBIs.
Glasco was especially fond of the weekends enjoyed by veteran Sophie Piskos and Jourdyn Campbell. Neither has started every game — Piskos 23 of 30 and Campbell 21 so far — but they both delivered at Southern Miss.
Campbell had a pinch-hit, three-run homer Saturday and then a pinch-hit, two-run single in the critical nine-run sixth to overcome a 2-1 deficit on Sunday.
“In that moment, my choices were (freshman) Kylie Griffin or I can put Jourdyn Campbell up there,” Glasco said. “I wanted Jourdyn Campbell to know that you’ve got experience. You should be better in this moment. She took that challenge. She could have pouted, but that’s not who she is. She’s an ultimate teammate.”
Piskos was 4-for-4 in Saturday’s win and ignited the nine-run sixth with a walk and later had a two-run single in that memorable frame. She led the team with a .625 batting over over the weekend, while Campbell hit .500, along with Allred.
“If my upperclassmen care enough about the program and care about their team enough — which they do — then I can sit out one or two of those upperclassmen every game and let the freshmen gain experience,” Glasco said. “Then when it comes to big moments, I can put them (veterans) in a key spot when the bases are loaded or second and third.
“We did that Saturday and Sunday and we went 3-for-4 in big moments. That’s a sign they believe in you as a coach. That’s a sign that they believe in the program. That was huge for me as a coach for the kids to come through like that. That tells me we’re in a good place.”
Karly Heath (.338, 7 HRs, 24 RBIs) remains the most dangerous bat in the lineup and she also was one of five pitchers to throw in Hattiesburg.
“I thought our pitching had really good moments in the weekend,” Glasco said. “We saw some really exciting things from each pitcher.
“Sam Landry had an inning where she threw as well as I’ve seen her throw at any time in her two years here. That’s an inning that we can use in the bullpen this week to really grow from.”
Schorman got two wins because of the late comeback.
“Meghan Schorman in Game 3 was really good,” Glasco added.
“I thought Karly Heath was outstanding in her start in Game 3. Schorman showed resiliency.”