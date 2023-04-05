ACA.ulsoftball.021123.794.jpg

UL coach Gerry Glasco's Cajuns have moved their weekend Sun Belt series against South Alabama to Saturday and Sunday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

The anticipated Sun Belt Conference softball series between UL and South Alabama this weekend at Lamson Park has been rescheduled.

The Cajuns (27-10, 8-1, 12 RPI) are now slated to play the visiting Jaguars (25-10, 8-1, 52 RPI) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and then a 2:30 p.m. single game Sunday.

The series was originally scheduled to played at 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, but heavy rains is in the forecast over the next two days.

Also, Sun Belt rules mandate that only a three-day window to complete any series once the first pitch is thrown.

Currently, Marshall (31-3, 7-0, 63 RPI) leads the Sun Belt race, and isn't scheduled to play UL or South Alabama.