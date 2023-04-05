The anticipated Sun Belt Conference softball series between UL and South Alabama this weekend at Lamson Park has been rescheduled.
The Cajuns (27-10, 8-1, 12 RPI) are now slated to play the visiting Jaguars (25-10, 8-1, 52 RPI) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and then a 2:30 p.m. single game Sunday.
The series was originally scheduled to played at 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, but heavy rains is in the forecast over the next two days.
Also, Sun Belt rules mandate that only a three-day window to complete any series once the first pitch is thrown.
Currently, Marshall (31-3, 7-0, 63 RPI) leads the Sun Belt race, and isn't scheduled to play UL or South Alabama.