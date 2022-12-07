UL senior linebacker Andre Jones officially declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft via Twitter on Wednesday.
"I am proud to say I am entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will fulfill a lifelong dream of playing football at the highest level," he said.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder from Varnado played defensive end in his first four seasons with the Cajuns. As a linebacker this season, he contributed 51 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
"Thank you to all of my coaches from my time here at Louisiana," Jones also said in his announcement. "From the beginning, I have grown so much on and off the field. It has been an honor to be coached by you all. I appreciate y’all giving a kid from a small town a chance to chase his dreams.
"To my teammates, I love you all and the journey has been unbelievable. I am happy to have the memories we’ve made and will cherish our friendships forever."
The Cajuns are scheduled to play Houston in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 23.