The UL volleyball team will be competing in a postseason tournament for the first time in the program’s 47-year history.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were invited to be part of the 32-team National Invitational Volleyball Championships beginning Thursday.
UL (15-12) will be joining Houston Christian (23-10), South Dakota State (17-14) and host Texas-Rio Grande Valley (25-6) in a four-team regional in Edinburg, Texas. The Cajuns will face South Dakota State at 4 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to a 2 p.m. match Sunday against the Houston Christian-TRGV winner.
“We are very excited,” UL coach Kristi Gray said. “You guys know, I love firsts, so another first for this program. We are ecstatic about it.”
In her second season as UL’s coach, the Cajuns have enjoyed two winning seasons.
“Our team sat down and talking about legacy last spring,” Gray said. “That’s the word that they wanted to live by. So getting to call them (Sunday) night and let them know that they’re going to continue to leave their legacy was pretty cool.”
The reaction was predictable.
“They all screamed,” Gray told. “I face-timed them all, and I texted them to see if they’re available because they were traveling for Thanksgiving.
“It was awesome.”
The Cajuns reached the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Tournament with a win over Appalachian State, before falling to Texas State.
The team’s top hitter in Kelsey Bennett returned for that tournament after only playing one match since Oct. 14.
“That’s very important,” Gray said of Bennett’s return. “She had a great weekend for us after a double-double in the first game. She went down swinging. She played unbelievable for us. I think it’s exciting for her because she is the lone senior. It’s her that is setting the future up for this program.”
All-Sun Belt performer Cami Hicks leads the Cajuns' defense.
“She’s our No. 1 blocker,” Gray said. “She’s very deserving of the award that she had. For us, defense is huge.”