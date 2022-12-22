INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would give the Cajuns a four-game bowl winning streak and improve their overall bowl record to 9-3. It would also give UL a winning season at 7-6. For Houston, it would be a second straight bowl win and improve overall bowl record to 13-16-1.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s secondary vs. Houston quarterback and Clayton Tune and wide receiver Nathaniel Dell. Tune has thrown 101 career touchdown passes, and Dell leads the nation with 30 touchdown catches over the last three seasons.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Senior cornerback Eric Garror has two interceptions, six breakups and two punt returns for touchdowns this season.
Cougars: Senior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell ranks first nationally with 2,683 yards receiving over the last two seasons.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cougars lead the all-time series 6-3 with UL winning the last game 31-28 in 2006 … UL head coach Michael Desormeaux had a 51-yard run defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan had 5 tackles … Houston’s first game as a program in 1946 was against then-SLI and the Cougars lost 13-7 … UL is ranked 10th nationally with 15 interceptions, including safety Bralen Trahan with 13 career picks … Since 2008, Houston ranks third in the nation in passing yards and fourth in passing TDs … Houston QB Clayton Tune ranks second nationally with 28 games with at least 20 completions since 2020 … Houston DL D’Anthony Jones has 12.5 stops for losses and 7 sacks … UL is 0-4 when trailing after three quarters this season … UL is 5-1 this season when winning time of possession … Cajuns are averaging 27.0 points and 367.9 total yards a game, while giving up 22.8 points and 361.6 total yards a game … Houston is averaging 37.2 points and 463.3 total yards, while allowing 33.5 points and 430.0 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
7.5 – Houston’s average yards per play over the last seven games, which leads the nation in that stretch.
89 – Number of tackles for losses by Houston’s defense, which ranks second nationally with 11 games of five or more such stops.
78 – Number of gains of 20 or more yards by Houston’s offense this season, compared to 31 for Cajuns.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Scary tandem
The Clayton Tune-Nathaniel Dell passing combo might be the most explosive of any UL opponent ever. Tune has 11,767 yards and 101 TDs in his career, while Dell has 222 catches for 3,111 yards and 30 TDs in three seasons.
2 – Great equalizer
As explosive as Houston’s offense is, the Cougars are a minus-8 in turnover ratio this season due to 10 picks and 9 fumbles. UL’s defense ranked 18th nationally with 23 turnovers forced.
3 – Getting off field
Houston’s offense has converted 48% of third-down tries and 65% of its 23 fourth-down attempts.
4 – Flag trouble
Houston has been flagged 96 times for 854 yards this season, while its opponents only 36 times for 332 yards. UL has 80 flags and opponents 82.
SCHEDULES
HOUSTON (7-5, 5-3)
Sept. 3 At UTSA, W 37-35 (3 OTs)
Sept. 10 At Texas Tech, L 33-30 (2 OTs)
Sept. 17 Kansas, L 48-30
Sept. 24 Rice, W 34-27
Sept. 30 Tulane, L 27-24 (OT)
Oct. 7 At Memphis, W 33-32
Oct. 22 At Navy, W 38-20
Oct. 29 South Florida, W 42-27
Nov. 5 At SMU, L 77-63
Nov. 12 Temple, W 43-36
Nov. 19 At East Carolina, W 42-3
Nov. 26 Tulsa, L 37-30
Dec. 23 Louisiana, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
LOUISIANA (6-6, 4-4)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 38-18
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, L 39-24
Nov. 5 Troy, L 23-17
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, W 36-17
Nov. 19 At Florida State, L 49-17
Nov. 26 At Texas State, W 41-13
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Houston 37, Louisiana 20
The numbers just don’t seem to add up. The Cajuns are 6-1 when they outgain the opposition this season and 1-6 when allowing 20 or more points. Houston averages nearly 100 more yards than UL this season and one of only five teams nationally to score at least 30 points in 11 games. Even worse, all of Houston’s weapons are playing, while UL will be without its best offensive player in Michael Jefferson and arguably its best defender in Andre Jones. The three potential wild cards are the really bad weather, turnovers and flags. All three would likely work in UL’s favor, but enough to sway things that much?