The opportunities to improve are running low for the UL women’s basketball team.
Only two tuneup games remain before the Sun Belt opener against Georgia State at home. The first one is a 2 p.m. Saturday road trip to Beaumont to meet the Lamar Cardinals in the Montagne Center, before hosting LSU-Alexandria on Monday.
“I love going there,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said of Lamar’s home court. “We’ve never lost there. Great venue. There’s just something about that place that I really love.
“Hopefully, we can play well like we normally do. It’s a venue that you can really shoot the ball really good.”
Indeed, the Cajuns (5-5) have struggled from the field throughout the first 10 games. UL is only making 33.5% of its overall shots and just 22.8% from 3-point land.
“Usually our teams shoot pretty good,” he said. “Hopefully we can build some confidence there.”
Leading that list is sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton, who is UL’s second-leading scorer but has struggled through a wrist injury.
She’s still struggling a little bit with the wrist. I think sometimes it’s more of a mental thing for her.
“We need her,” Brodhead said. “She’s kind of like instant offense for us. She just needs to be more effective in what she does. She’s that kind of kid that hangs her head when it’s not going great.
“That’s what we’ve been working on, to get her to play through those things. If she’s going to be one of our go-to players, she has to be able to work through those things.”
Wheaton will be even more important in these next two games with senior guard Sherry Porter excused for a death in her family.
That leaves Destiny Rice as UL’s only true point guard. The staff has tried to rest her as much as possible this season – averaging just 20.9 minutes per game – but her playing time may soon skyrocket.
As a team, the Cajuns are averaging 52.1 points per game, while allowing 58.7 defensively.
“The thing that I like is I still think they think they’re still some pretty good 3-point shooters,” Brodhead said. “They like to stand behind the line.
“I remind them every day in practice that we recruited them as jump shooters. Let’s get that done.”
Tamera Johnson remains UL’s only double-figure scorer at 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds a game. Newcomer Nubia Benedith has showed some signs, but still only hitting 34.8% of her shots on the season.
Lamar counters with scoring 61.2 points per game, compared to allowing 65. Sabria Dean (15.4 pts, 3.1 rebs) and Portia Adams (13.3 pts, 3.4 rebs) are Lamar’s only two double-figure scorers.
“They’re pretty strong with their guard play,” Brodhead said. “They do a lot of dribble drive. Their post player (Akasha) Davis is pretty good. Most of it good guard play with a little bit of motion and dribble drive.
“They’ll press some. Our thing is just not turning over the ball and rebounding.”