It was a night of almost for the UL women’s basketball team.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s squad almost cooled off a red-hot Southern Miss club on the road.
The Ragin’ Cajuns almost secured at least a road split against two of the top Sun Belt Conference contenders.
Instead, the Cajuns were simply forced to endure the frustration of a 44-43 loss at the Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The tight contest that led UL 7-8 overall and 1-2 in league play featured nine lead changes.
The final one came near the end. Caira Wren’s basket with 24 seconds left gave the Cajuns a 43-42 lead. Things looked even better for UL when it got a defensive stop and Lanay Wheaton went to the free throw line with 13 seconds left.
Only she missed both free throws and Jacorriah Bracey’s basket seven seconds later proved to be the game-winner for Southern Miss (10-4, 3-0).
Wheaton’s last-second jumper rimmed out for the loss.
Now the Cajuns must travel for a 2 p.m. road game against Texas State at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
Texas State improved to 10-4 and 2-1 overall with a 66-59 win over Appalachian State on Thursday.
UL and Texas State played three times last season with the Cajuns winning at home 78-72, losing 72-71 in overtime on the road and then blasting the Bobcats 71-46 in the conference tournament.
In that game, UL’s defense limited Da’Naisa Hood to 11 points and the Bobcats to 30.6% shooting from the field.
Unfortunately for UL, Texas State returns both Hood and Kennedy Taylor. In Thursday’s win Hood had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor collected 11 points, 13 assists and four rebounds.
“Texas State is good,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “I thought they were going to win it last year, and they’re all back this year.”
The Cajuns had every chance to beat Southern Miss on Thursday, but could only hit five of 28 attempts from the floor in the second half.
No UL player reached double figures. Tamera Johnson had nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
Jaylyn James had some encouraging stretches in scoring seven points with four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes.
Point guards Destiny Rice and Sherry Porter combined for nine points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field.