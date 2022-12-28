It’s been a roller coaster season so far for the UL women’s basketball team.
The 6-6 overall record is a perfect illustration of that.
Coach Garry Brodhead hopes for a steadier ride starting with Thursday’s 6 p.m. Sun Belt Conference opener against Georgia State in the Cajundome.
“We’re opening conference at home and we’re excited about that,” Brodhead said.
Even more exciting is the Cajuns will have most of their available roster participating, especially point guard Destiny Rice is back from her concussion.
The only player not available is forward Ashlyn Jones.
“Everybody else is ready to go,” he said. “We’re about as healthy as we’ve been all year. We’ll be able to play eight or nine. It’s just a matter of how we gel together.”
UL’s staff has been trying to get the team back to the execution level it enjoyed with a 60-59 win over North Texas and 54-38 win over Abilene Christian in late November.
Having both point guards – Rice and transfer Sherry Porter – available should help the execution on critical possessions.
“At the end of the game, we have some young kids who are a little bit more productive on the offensive side, but can you trust them to make the right decisions,” Brodhead said. “I think it comes from your two point guards. If they’re in the game and they feel comfortable, then they can run something and even prevent a turnover.
“With D-Rice and Sherry Porter, we haven’t had that since the Abilene Christian game. Both of those kids have a lot of experience and hopefully that’ll help, especially on the offensive line.”
More scoring from Rice and Porter may be necessary considering the scoring issues UL’s had all season. The Cajuns are only averaging 54.3 points a game, because of shooting just 24.6% from 3-point land and only 35.3% from the field overall.
“We’ll have to score a little bit more and feel a little bit more confident in how we’re going to score,” he said. “We’ve got to get some more inside touches like we did against North Texas and Abilene Christian when we got better jump shots. We’ve got to go back to that.”
Georgia State is 6-7, but 0-5 in road games this season.
“They’ve got some size,” Brodhead said. “They’re playing some bigger forwards like 6-2 and 6-3 girl inside. (Deasia) Merrill is their main scorer, about a 6-1 forward. They look for her to score in the high post.
They’re long.”
Merrill is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, followed by point guard Mikyla Tolivert (12.5 pts, 4.2 rebs, 2.6 assists) and Zay Dyer (9.1 pts, 6.9 rebs).
“I think their type of game is going to match up with us,” Brodhead said. “They want to play a little slower halfcourt game. I think we’re going to be able to pressure them a little bit and hopefully we can turn them over to create a little offense for us.
“Always the biggest thing when you play a team like that is you have limit them to one shot. They’ve got a little bit of height and they can rebound.
You’ve got to keep them off the boards.”
The Cajuns still only have two scorers – Tamera Johnson (10.3 pts, 7.0 rebs) and Lanay Wheaton (9.8 pts, 3.3 rebs) – averaging more than 6.8 points a game.
“Not turning over the ball is going to be big for us,” Brodhead said.