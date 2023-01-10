It was the performance UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead had been waiting for.
Not only did his Ragin’ Cajuns beat a good Texas State team on the road 71-51 on Saturday, but they actually showed some offensive promise.
The win also eased the frustration from a heartbreaking 44-43 road loss to Southern Miss while improving UL to 8-8 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt play.
Now comes the chore of somehow bottling that offensive punch for future use, beginning with the 6 p.m. showdown with South Alabama on Thursday in the Cajundome.
“We just have to continue to improve on the offensive side and makes shots,” Brodhead said. “Finding ways to make shots. Manufacture them on the defensive side.”
The potential secret to achieving that goal could be multiple.
The first place to look may be with junior point guard Destiny Rice.
Missing all of the summer and many practices since then, Rice’s progress since offseason knee surgery has been slow.
Rice exploded with a career-high 21 points in the win over Texas State.
“You get your consistency from working in practice with your teammates,” Brodhead said. “If you’re on a bike, you can only learn so much on a bike. I think that’s what kind of taking the inconsistency away from her.”
Rice transferred to UL from Alabama as a distributor and floor leader, but perhaps she’s more needed as a scorer this season.
“It’s not that she doesn’t know and she doesn’t have the game, but she’s been more in practice than any other time since she’s been here in the year and a half,” Brodhead said. “Hopefully, she can continue to practice and her healthy can stay up to where she can get more consistent.”
On paper, perhaps the most unlikely source for scoring is junior forward Caira Wren. Known as a defender and rebounder, Wren had her second double-figure game and first double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds at Texas State.
Another method is having more complementary performers carrying out their role to aid in the overall offensive game plan.
Alicia Blanton did that for the Cajuns in San Marcos over the weekend.
“I thought she was important in that game because of what she did,” Brodhead said. “She kind of stuck to her role. She did a good job with the offensive rebounding and making the defense guard her.
“It wasn’t like she was out there and they didn’t have to worry about her. They were kind of shading over and doing some things. I thought she brought something different to the game that can really help us.”
Early foul trouble on leading scorer Tamera Johnson also gave UL’s staff another option to increase scoring. Johnson only played 25 minutes and appeared to have more energy.
“She looked more effective,” Brodhead said.
South Alabama comes in looking for offensive answers as well at 4-11 overall and 0-4 in league play.
“They don’t have that big inside game like they used to,” Brodhead said. “I think that’s going to be the big thing.
“He (coach Terry Fowler) is still defending it pretty good and doing the same things … his system is the same. I think it’s just the same lack of experience that we have.”
The Jaguars are averaging 56.9 points a game while giving up 65.3. UL is now averaging 54.8 points a game while allowing 56.6.
South Alabama is led by Kelsey Thompson at 8.9 points a game.