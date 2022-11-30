Tuesday’s 32-point win over LSU-Shreveport was the first step for UL’s women’s basketball program.
For one, it gave coach Garry Brodhead’s squad a three-game winning streak on the heels of losing four straight.
It also gave some much-needed confidence to a handful of Ragin’ Cajuns.
The next step is duplicating that feat when UL awaits Louisiana Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome.
“As we go, hopefully we can continue to improve,” Brodhead said.
The Cajuns are back to .500 at 4-4 following the 72-40 win Tuesday.
UL shot 53.7% from the field as a team, although Alicia Blanton was the only double-digit scorer in the game with 14 points.
Blanton took a big step forward in that win that also saw her grab seven rebounds.
“Like coach says every time, just taking it step by step every time and letting the game come to you,” Blanton said. “When you force something, that’s when you’re going to mess up. Just knowing my role, if I’m open, shoot the jumper. Not trying to force anything. If I got a good drive, kick and let the game flow to me.”
Brodhead revealed after Tuesday’s win that freshmen get many “passes” after making mistakes as a learning process.
Another young player UL’s staff is trying to get going is true freshman Jaylyn James. Against LSU-Shreveport, James hit all three of her shots in scoring eight points.
“You know, Jaylyn doesn’t miss shots in practice,” Brodhead said. “It just blows my mind that she doesn’t miss shots in practice – I mean the 3, she shoots it as good as Brandi (Williams) in practice. Then she gets in the game and it’s a whole different scenario. That might take some time.”
One recent shift that seems to be working is not playing the two point guards – Destiny Rice and Sherry Porter - together.
Porter only scored two points Tuesday, but she orchestrated the second unit’s strong performance with 27 points in the second quarter.
Another new trend Brodhead would like to start in this contest is getting off to a good start.
“We’re starting the game the wrong way,” he said. “It’s not like we don’t preach getting touches. We’ve got to get some touches inside. From game to game, we’ll see who will be that person.”
Louisiana Christian is 2-4 on the season, not counting an exhibition loss to ULM 88-58. Former Comeaux High standout Olivia Scott is averaging 6.7 points a game while starting half the games so far this season.