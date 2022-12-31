It began in the first minute of the UL women's 68-57 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday at the Cajundome.
There was a battle in the paint between the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Chanticleers. Ciara Wren had her hands full with Coastal’s Aja Blount, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half.
The Chanticleers worked the inside-out game perfectly as they shot 8 of 18 from 3-point range and always seemed to respond when the Cajuns made a run.
“They used (Blount) to pound it inside, and once we shut that down, they found (Deaja Richardson) and (Anaya Barney) to knock down 3s,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “You have to give them credit. They hit some big-time shots and every time we made a run, it seemed like they found a 3. They shot the ball well, and they were difficult to guard because of that.”
Barney was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Richardson hit two triples on her way to a career-high 22 points. Even though the 3-pointers in the second half made the difference, Brodhead said Blount’s ability to control the paint was the catalyst.
"We knew (Blount) was going to be tough, and she was going to make a big difference,” Brodhead said. “She is really good around the goal and she’s strong. They did a great job of playing inside-out and finding those open shooters.”
Sherry Porter had 20 points for the Cajuns while Tamera Johnson added 16. Brodhead said the Cajuns’ slow first half, where they found themselves down 32-24, proved to be too much to overcome.
“I don’t know if we were playing with a lot of urgency as to defending their outside shots,” Brodhead said “On our end, Sherry was the only one knocking down shots in the first half. A lot of it is hindsight, and it’s easy to coach after.
"(Coastal) played well and they were knocking down shots. It’s not like we were sitting in a zone and letting them knock down shots. They run some really nice stuff.”
Blount fouled out with 5:07 to play on an offensive foul — her third offensive foul of the game. Brodhead said sitting down in the paint defensively is something the Cajuns work on extensively, and he credited his “smart players” with executing Saturday.
“We really have great players in the post, and they’re really good at sitting on a block,” he said. “They understand that when you sit on the block, it’s going to be a long night. We try to start bodying up at the elbow and if they run you over, it’ll be a charge.
"Our players are smart with it, and it really takes an opposing player out of their game. It’s definitely a weapon for us.”
Despite the 11-point loss and falling to 1-1 in conference play, Brodhead said he was optimistic about where the Cajuns are heading into the meat of the conference schedule. The Cajuns will face Southern Miss on the road Thursday and then travel to Texas State next Saturday.
“I like the fact that we played hard and played through it today,” Brodhead said. “I like the way we finished the second half. A lot of people just look at the loss, but that doesn’t bother me. I know they’re gonna work as hard as any team there is. These kids wear the Cajuns colors proudly and we got better throughout this game, we just didn’t get the result.”