At least for a spell, the Texas swing is finally over for the UL women’s basketball squad.
After winning two games this past weekend at North Texas in Denton, coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns return home for two games in the Cajundome this week.
The first one is the ‘Education Game’ at 11 a.m. Tuesday against LSU-Shreveport, before hosting Houston Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It seems like we’ve been in Texas all year, you know,” laughed Brodhead, whose Cajuns have played five of their seven games in Texas.
“I’m going to need my GPS system to find the Cajundome. It’s been a long November, but we’re excited to be back.”
With wins over North Texas and Abilene Christian this past weekend, UL’s four-game losing streak is over.
Now the Cajuns come home looking for more consistent scoring threats.
Through seven games, UL is only shooting 30.4% from the field and only 21.7% from 3-point land.
“We need to try to move some people in and out these next two games with the starting lineup just to see who might be that fifth one,” Brodhead said. “As coaches, I think we have to be more consistent on how we play the lineups.
“These two games are going to be good – to be home and the opportunity to work on some of the things we kind of need to work on.”
There are several complicated contributing factors.
For starters, Brodhead revealed Lanay Wheaton has been playing with a hand injury for most of the season, which explains her shooting 23% from the field for the season.
“I‘m telling her to keep shooting,” Brodhead said. “I think she’ll be able to work through it. She’s in some pain depending on what kind of movement.
“If she can get through that and get healed, I think you’ll see a different player.”
Then there’s Tamera Johnson, who is the club’s only double-digit scorer at 11 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.
Brodhead sees her as his team’s go-to scorer, but Johnson just wants to be part of the team.
“For us, it’s easier to say because I’m so confident in her,” Brodhead said. “I had a good talk with her and she doesn’t feel that way. I think it’s just going to take some time.
“She’s just a hard worker. I think when you work hard at this level some good things will start happening.”
Then there’s the irony of junior forward Caira Wren, whose putback beat North Texas on Friday.
The problem is, she doesn’t even really like offense. Last week, Brodhead held a special offensive session after practice with Wren and that point was made clear.
“It’s something that she just doesn’t like to do,” Brodhead said. “She likes to play defense, she likes to rebound, she likes to mix it up.
The shooting factor of it, she kind of just hides from it.
“Confidence around the basket is going to be important for us. She’s got that up-and-under move and she’s got a few moves that are pretty good that maybe a bigger post might not be able to guard her in that situation. If she continues to improve, that could really help us.”
Other candidates are junior point guard Destiny Rice or senior point guard Sherry Porter. After starting both earlier, UL’s staff shifted Porter to coming off the bench and it worked with 13 points.
Until that time comes, UL will need to continue rebounding its way to second-chance points.
“That’s been our weakness over the years,” Brodhead said. “Tamera’s bringing a lot of that. Forty points in the paint vs. North Texas and then 32 vs. Abilene Christian, that’s how you win. If we can get points in the paint like that, we can shoot 40%.
“That’s kind of what we need. We need to be able to play inside out.”