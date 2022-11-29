This week of home games against LSU-Shreveport and Louisiana Christian was about developing more confidence shooting the ball for the UL women’s basketball team.
Make that 1-for-1 so far.
In front of 1,962 mostly screaming elementary school students Tuesday morning at the Cajundome, the Ragin’ Cajuns accomplished that goal in a 72-40 blowout win.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s club shot 53.7% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point land but still struggled at the free throw line at 52.6% on 19 attempts.
“We were trying to find different lineups to see how they would play together,” Brodhead said. “In the second half, I thought we kind of defended a little bit better. In the first half, we were kind of playing off.
“You’re trying to find a way to blend everybody in and see how they play with different lineups. It gives us a lot of film on people playing a little bit more and analyze it with our players to see how they can get better.”
Two of the most successful in Tuesday’s win were redshirt freshman Alicia Blanton and 6-foot-2 sophomore center Mariah Stewart.
Blanton led all scorers with 14 points and seven rebounds.
“That’s the biggest thing, getting your feet wet and just gaining your confidence,” Blanton said. “I know last year I ended up redshirting, so this is all new to me. I’m still considered a freshman.
Just seeing it go into the basket gives me that motivation, ‘Ok, I’ve got the next one.’”
Of course, Brodhead used her success to make a point.
“You look at it and she shot no 3s … ask her what I’ve been on her about,” Brodhead laughed.
Blanton was 4-of-6 shooting from the field for the game and all six shots were inside the arc.
“Once she stays in it, she’s going to be very effective,” Brodhead said. “We’re not telling her she can’t shoot the 3, but she’s just so much more effective penetrating and kind of creating for other people too.”
Stewart was also 4-of-6 shooting from the floor in scoring eight points in just 11 minutes.
“I looked to take advantage of it (height) every time, but these past couple games, it’s like man me being comfortable and getting the feel of the game,” Stewart said. “Sometimes, I’ll be a little timid because I don’t want to be taken out of the game or just like embarrassed. I just learned to let that go and play my game and use my body the way it needs to be used to be successful on the court.”
Blanton and Stewart were both part of UL’s second group off the bench that sparked the club to a decisive 27-point second quarter after only leading 13-7 after the first quarter.
“That’s what we wanted to see,” Brodhead said. “I actually thought they brought some defense.”
Also shooting it well in the win were Nubia Benedith with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and Jaylyn James with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting.
As a team, UL was 4-of-9 from 3-point land, and outrebounded LSU-Shreveport 39-21 to help produce 42 points in the paint. It’s the third straight game UL enjoyed at least 32 points in the paint.
“You get those paint touches and they have to help down and how you’re receiving a pass from the gun, the shooting gun,” Brodhead said. “It makes it a lot easier pass than having to create for yourself.
“If y’all have an answer to the better start, please let me know. I think it’s going to be getting some touches inside, so we can create that inside-outside game.”
The other aspect of the win that was uplifting was the constant roar of the students on hand.
“I loved it, because I was in their shoes once upon a time,” Blanton said. “Just being in that atmosphere, getting hyped up when they’re yelling on free throws and timeouts, it gave me energy and I was really excited for it.”