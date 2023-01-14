The UL women’s basketball team fell back to the .500 mark with a heartbreaking 85-78 overtime loss to the defending Sun Belt champion Troy Trojans on Saturday.
UL is now 9-9 overall and 3-3 in league play, while Troy improved to 10-7 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play.
UL’s Tamera Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds in regulation to tie the game at 71-71.
UL transfer Makayia Hallmon began the overtime period with a 3-pointer to give Troy the lead for good at 74-71.
Nia Daniel followed with a 3-pointer at 2:55 of the overtime session for a 77-73 lead the Trojans would never relinquish.
Daniel led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Tai’sheka Porchia contributed 17 points and nine rebounds, while Amber Leggett had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cajuns were led by Lanay Wheaton with 20 points and five rebounds. Johnson added 11 points and five rebounds.
Destiny Rice collected 11 points and six rebounds for UL, which will return home to meet Old Dominion at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome.