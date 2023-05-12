UL women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead announced the addition of Utah State transfer Tamiah Robinson.
The guard will have two seasons left of eligibility for the Cajuns.
"We are extremely excited on the addition of Tamiah (Robinson)," Brodhead said. "Her ability to run the point, score, and play great defense not only fits our system, but greatly enhances it as well."
Last season at Utah State, Robinson led the Aggies with 84 assists (2.8/game), was the second-leading scorer with 277 points (9.2/game), picked up 129 total rebounds (4.3/game), swiped 43 steals and had nearly 30 percent of her field goal makes from three-point range.
The Philadelphia native spent two seasons at Labette Community College prior to Utah State, earning NJCAA Division II second-team All-America honors in the 2021-2022 season after leading the Cardinals in points per game (12.6), assists per game (5.1) and steals per game (1.4).