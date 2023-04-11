In the position Andre Jones currently finds himself in life, he kind of feels like he owns the daily double.
One, he has a lot of confidence in himself and two, he has a lot of faith in God to take care of him.
So when the former UL Ragin" Cajuns defensive standout suffered the misfortune of pulling a hamstring during his first 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 2, he didn"t crumble under the pressure.
“I look at it like God doesn"t make any mistakes, man,” the 6-foot-4, 258-pound Jones said. “Wherever he wants me to be at, that"s where he wants me to be. When it happens, everybody was checking on me, checking on my mental, but I was alright. God got me.”
Yes, Jones is human, so he admitted initially being disappointed.
“I was hurt,” he added. "I stayed up to about 3 that night. Sure, I was hurt about it, because that was my dream to get there.
“I want to get farther than there, but that was a dream. Only 300-something people get to go to the combine and on the biggest stage, that happened.”
Ironically, Jones felt like the first 20 yards or so was going really well, before the obstacle took place.
“I got off real good and I got out to about the 25 and it caught me,” he said. “My momentum kept me going through and I finished with like a 4.8.
My 10-yard split was a 1.54 … for my position, that"s really great. For my position, the first 10 to 20 yards mean the most for me.”
Essentially, Jones chose to revert back to how he handled adversity during his college career.
“The main thing I did was keep my head high,” he said. “I always did that here. Even when I hit bumps in the road, I always kept my head high.”
Also helping his spirits in the moment was several NFL teams checking on him later that day.
"They understand," he said. "That happens. That"s football, that happens. I was really surprised. When I came back out, a couple of the teams were checking on me, asking me if I was alright. That motivated me there that people cared about you and sent texts."
Jones also had enough mental training while at UL to remain a team player … even among strangers. Instead of leaving or secluding himself after being treated, Jones made a point of going back to the field to support the rest of his position group.
“I didn"t know those guys like that, but I could support them and keep my head held high,” Jones said. “I think that says a lot right there.
“It"s bigger than me. I"ve got a lot of people still watching me. No matter what I go through, I still have to be a good example to everybody.”
As a result of that injury, Jones wasn"t able to participate in UL"s pro day on March 15. Fortunately, 12 NFL teams returned two weeks later to watch an individual workout for Jones in Lafayette.
“It went really great,” Jones said of the workout. “It was the first time getting to do all of that stuff. Everybody was really impressed. There were 12 teams represented, so that"s a blessing right there to get them to come.
“Like one general manager said, "If your tape wasn"t good, we wouldn"t come."”
Indeed, the tape is a strength for Jones in this process. Moving from defensive end to outside linebacker this past fall, Jones delivered with 51 tackles, 8.5 stops for losses, 7.5 sacks, two hurries, a pass breakup, one interception and a forced fumble.
“Andre"s such a great kid in terms of the eagerness to get it right,” UL outside linebackers coach Mike Guiliani said during the season. “He puts the work in. He"s in my office every morning watching extra tape.
“He"s so athletic and he"s so long. He"s still wearing a couple of different hats for us. That"s a tribute to his athleticism and his ability to digest all of that material at two different spots.”
During his career at UL, Jones finished with 209 tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight breakups, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
“I talked to coach Nape (Billy Napier) two weeks ago and he said, "You"re one of the guys who do it right,” Jones said. “Once you get your foot in the door, it"s going to be hard to get you out of there."”
Jones has also gotten plenty of encouragement elsewhere. While training for the combine in Phoenix, he was talking daily to such professional athletes as J.J. Watt, Christian Kirk and Odell Beckham.
"Everybody was telling their stories when they were coming up in our position and stuff like that," Jones said. "Getting those little nuggets from everybody else, because you never know what"s going to happen. You can always use that advice."