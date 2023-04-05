Something about the look on the face of UL coach Matt Deggs following the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 8-7 win over Tulane on Tuesday felt familiar.
It was strangely similar to the one UL softball coach Gerry Glasco displayed two weeks ago after his club dropped a series finale with Appalachian State.
Sure, the Cajuns actually won the game over the Green Wave, but that didn’t little to make Deggs feel any better.
UL’s lineup had just struck out 11 times – way too many on fastballs for Deggs’ liking – and the pitching staff had just blown a six-run lead in the ninth inning to an eight-win team after walking 11 batters and hitting two more.
“This is not a trend we want to continue – getting beat up with fastballs, taking fastballs for strikes and not commanding fastballs,” Deggs said. “It’s good to win a game, especially from the bottom of the barrel like that. That’s about as low as you can get. We can’t make a habit of blowing five and six-run leads. We’ve got to get better.”
That brings us to the start of this weekend’s Sun Belt baseball series at Marshall – 5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia.
In the softball example, a highly frustrated Glasco took his team on a gut-check road series a long way from home at James Madison.
Despite some key injuries and an extremely disappointed coach, the Cajuns swept the Dukes to get back on track.
We’re about to find out how the Cajuns’ baseball squad will respond on its long Sun Belt road trip after Tuesday’s lackluster performance.
It may also be interesting to see what UL’s lineup looks like for Thursday’s opener.
“I don’t care what your last name is, if you’re going to take fastballs for strikes then you can come over here by me,” Deggs said.
Just like with softball, the sky wasn’t exactly falling on paper.
The Cajuns are 20-9 overall and tied for third place with the Sun Belt race with Appalachian State just one game behind Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina at 7-2.
But much like softball’s trip to James Madison, it does appear to be a scary trip on the surface.
Karly Heath didn’t play at all that weekend and the Cajuns found a way to win.
All signs point to the baseball team still being without its emotional leader in shortstop Kyle DeBarge (.352, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs).
It’s not that his replacement – John Taylor – hasn’t played well. In fact, Taylor was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday’s win.
Truthfully, Taylor was already in the everyday lineup, though, so it’s really been Peyton LeJeune replacing DeBarge.
Moreover, it’s DeBarge’s swagger the Cajuns have been missing as much as his skill set.
On Monday, Deggs compared it to trying to hold two boards together with Elmer’s glue instead of a heavy-duty screw.
It’s been a struggle all season long to get speedy infield Max Marusak (.168, 10 RBIs, 10 SBs) going, as well as left fielder Will Veillon (.172, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs).
Even last year’s team triple crown winner Carson Roccaforte (.298, 1 HR, 22 RBIs) dipped below the .300 mark Tuesday after three strikeouts.
One can only imagine how tall the task would seem if not for the year Heath Hood (.390, 21 RBIs, 21 SBs) is enjoying.
Sometimes going on the road is the best thing for a batting order. It did wonders at South Alabama. We’ll see how the ball park in West Virginia treats the Cajuns.
Then there’s the pitching side of things.
Understandably, UL’s staff is sticking with Jake Hammond (2-2, 3.82 ERA) for game one as he tries to get back on track after two rough outings.
Jackson Nezuh (4-1, 8.05 ERA) will stay on Saturday, meaning Blake McGehee will start Friday’s game two with only 7.1 innings pitched so far this season.
At best, the confidence in the pitching staff is a bit shaky after the last two weeks.
While the coaches wait for southpaw relief ace Dylan Theut to return, the Cajuns figure to lean heavily on Cooper Rawls (6-0, 1.30 ERA, 27.2 IP) and David Christie (0-0, 3.80) again in this series.
For the record, Marshall is 13-12 overall and 4-5 in league play. The Thundering Herd is hitting .264 as a team with 147 runs, 33 doubles, 22 homers and 30 steals on the season.
Gio Ferraro (.333, 4 HR, 19 RBIs) and Luke Edwards (.314, 2 HRs, 19 RBIs) top the lineup.
The team ERA is 5.73 with 245 strikeouts in 221.1 innings.
But as we learned last weekend with Appalachian State’s pitching, statistics can be very deceiving.
Regardless, this weekend isn’t really about Marshall.
Much like softball a week ago, this is a gut-check series to prove this past week’s scary performances were more of a speed bump than a bad sign of what the future holds.