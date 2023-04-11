It was pretty apparent early in UL’s 10-5 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at Russo Park that it wasn’t going to be a pitchers’ duel.
The good thing for coach Matt Deggs is his Ragin’ Cajuns were up for a slugfest, scoring in six innings on their way to a convincing victory.
“We put up a lot of runs in a lot of innings,” said Heath Hood, who was 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer and three RBIs. “It was great to see a lot of contributions from the guys up and down the lineup. It was a great night for us offensively.”
The Cajuns improved to 24-9 overall, while the visiting Bulldogs fell to 16-17. UL will next travel to Hammond to meet Southeastern at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Cajuns began the game with a picket fence by scoring one run in each of their first three innings, before exploding for four runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to overwhelm Tech’s staff.
After seeing his on-base streak end at 48 in Saturday’s second game at Marshall, Hood began a new streak with a two-out solo homer to right.
“I was really trying to slow it down, so I could see it better,” Hood said. “Actually, in the top of the first a little bit (feeling the wind). I hit it at the right time in the right spot.”
Julian Brock walked and scored on Will Veillon’s RBI double in the second, before UL’s baserunning stole a run in the third.
The four-run fifth was aided by two Tech errors to complement a Hood RBI triple and a Carson Roccaforte RBI single.
John Taylor added two key insurance runs in the seventh with a two-out, two-run bomb to right after Brock was hit by a pitch.
“Honestly, I didn’t feel it off my bat,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t sure where it went. I just started sprinting out of the box once I hit it. I saw the rightfielder turn towards the wall and I got pretty excited there. Julian Brock really set me up well today. He was 4-for-4 on base. That made my at-bats a lot easier.”
Max Marusak continued the two-out magic with a solo homer in the eighth to round out the scoring. Six of UL’s 10 runs came with two outs.
The other side of the win was the relief pitching. After Brendan Moody stumbled as the starter – giving up three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings – Cooper Rawls entered the picture.
Last April, Rawls threw his name in the hat as a serious weapon for the Cajuns by throwing 7.2 innings of relief in a come-from-behind 8-6 win over Tech in Ruston.
“He’s throw the ball really well against those guys the last two years,” Deggs said. “He settled it in.”
“I feel like I attacked them pretty similar to last year,” Rawls said. “This year, they pretty much have a different lineup. I didn’t recognize a lot of the names, but it was the same recipe – attack guys, get ahead and then just finish them.”
In Tuesday’s win, the senior right-hander only threw 4.2 innings, but it played just as big a role in the Cajuns’ win. He cooled off Tech’s bats to two hits, no walks and striking out six in those 4.2 innings.
The only runs the Bulldogs scored against him was a two-out, two-run homer by Logan McLeod on an 0-2 pitch after a hit by pitch.
“I’m definitely going to think about it (homer) a little bit,” Rawls said. “I just made one mistake and he taxed me for it. It was a great swing by him taking it out the other way, especially here. It was just a good swing.”
Rawls is now 7-0 on the season, which ties him for the second most wins in the nation.
“It’s good, but it’s all credit to my defense,” Rawls said of his seven wins. “You know, I don’t strike out a lot of guys, so they defend it really well behind me. Julian (Brock) is great behind the plate and these guys are really fun to throw to and these guys are fun to play with.”
Also effective in relief for UL was Carson Fluno, who only allowed two hits with no walks and four strikeouts in three shutout innings for his third save of the season.
“He really is (exciting),” Deggs said of Fluno. “Big power curve ball and his fastball is good enough to keep them honest. When he’s able to land that breaking ball, he’s tough.”