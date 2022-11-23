The UL women’s basketball program has spent a lot of time on the road so far this season.
It’s back to Texas again over the weekend with two games in the UNT Thanksgiving Tournament.
First, coach Garry Brodhead’s club will play host North Texas at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Super Pit in Denton, before taking on Abilene Christian at noon Sunday.
“When you’re on the road, you don’t get a lot of shots up,” Brodhead said. “We didn’t get the shots we needed. Maybe that’s something that hurt us. We’re going to get back. These kids are working. We’ll get it figured out.”
The issue Brodhead is referring to is his squad’s cold shooting so far this season. It’s been the primary reason for a 1-4 start.
Through five games, the Cajuns are only hitting 26.8% of their field goals and only 22.1% from 3-point land.
“It’s going to be if we can put the ball in the goal and get more comfortable with each other,” Brodhead said. “That’s something we’re really going to have to work on.”
While he’d certainly rather have more wins, Brodhead isn’t close to panic mode with the four-game losing streak.
“A lot of people get upset when you lose,” he said. “I really don’t get as upset, but I know it’s a learning loss for us.
Our system is a certain system and sometimes we get out of it. From the fans or media standpoints, it’s hard to see what we’re doing wrong, but with the newcomers, there are some things that we’re doing wrong that’s really affected us.
“A lot of the newcomers don’t see it yet that it’s affecting what we’re doing and I think that just takes time.”
No Cajuns are currently averaging in double figures, led by Tamera Johnson at 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.
“I know Tamera can shoot it,” Brodhead said. “I see it in practice every day.”
Lanay Wheaton is another scoring threat off to a poor start at 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.
“We have nine newcomers, it’s kind of hard transitioning,” Wheaton said. “When we’re in practices and on the road, we’re just trying to build confidence in each other and keep trying to learn each other’s tendencies – what shots they like to take, what passes they like. We’re just trying to learn each other.”
Brodhead said the Cajuns are farther along defensively than he envisioned and he’s also confident the offense will catch up.
“There’s a thousand different ways to play the game and they’re all good, but we’re trying to play this one way,” he said. “When we can get more consistent in this one way, you’re going to see shots going in. And actually we’re going to get better shots, because the offense is going to be more spread out and there’s going to be more timing.”
North Texas is 1-2 on the season with losses to Stephen F. Austin 80-49 and Wichita State 57-53. Abilene Christian is 2-2 with competitive losses to UTSA 76-70 and Rice 85-69.
“We need to try to get better at what we do and we will,” Brodhead said. “We’ve got the kind of kids that work hard. They want to win. They’re just a little young and trying to learn a different way of playing.”