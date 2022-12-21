It’s been a roller coaster season for UL redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields to say the least.
Just before the start of the regular season, it was announced he won the heated battle with Ben Wooldridge and named the starter.
Fields starts the first five games while sharing time with Wooldridge, only to get injured in the first half against South Alabama on Oct. 1 and misses five games.
During the stretch, Wooldridge won the starting job, before he got injured himself, returning the starter role to the Rummel of New Orleans product for the final two games and now Friday’s 7 p.m. Independence Bowl in Shreveport.
“For a little while there, we had a couple of games that were rough earlier in the year and that’s natural, your confidence gets shaken a little bit,” said Desormeaux, an ex-UL quarterback himself.
Fields had an encouraging fourth quarter in the blowout loss at Florida State with a touchdown pass and scoring run.
He followed that up by throwing for 187 yards and two scores on 16-of-26 passing in the win over Texas State to earn the bowl berth.
“The last couple (games) he was out there, he threw the ball with confidence,” Desormeaux said. “The decisions that he made, he wasn’t second-guessing himself. He’d come to the sideline and the communication on the sideline has come a long way with what he’s seeing and how he’s seeing it.
“I think his confidence is through the roof. The guy won the starting job to start the year. He’s got that confidence that he had in fall camp when he was just out there playing.”
Desormeaux said the coaching staff never doubted Fields’ ability, and the quarterback’s resurgence has them confident as well.
“Chandler’s talent is undeniable – the arm strength, the speed that he can process with,” Desormeaux said. “Playing quarterback is so much about being confident that you’re going to go out there and you’re going to get it done. That’s where I’ve seen him make the most growth.”
For the season, Fields is 89-of-157 passing for 954 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
In the bad weather forecasted in Shreveport, passing may be an issue. Fields said he likes to run the ball. He’s actually gained 119 yards rushing this season, but sacks still count against rushing yards in college statistics. He also has two rushing touchdowns this season.
Also making Friday’s assignment a tough one is his counterpart is one of the hottest passer in the nation in Clayton Tune, who has thrown for 3,845 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.
“He’s got to play confident,” Desormeaux said of Fields. “He’s got to go play to win and go out there and play his game and do it his way. That’s what he’s done the last couple (games), he’s played his brand of ball and that’s what we need him to do.”
UL sophomore wide receiver Errol Rogers said he’s definitely noticed the upgrade in Fields’ performance over the course of the season.
“I think he’s improved really good,” Rogers said. }Over the years, he would just throw the ball sometimes where he might not read them really. He’s in the film room now every day. Him and Ben get up really early.
“He knows how to make the correct reads, putting the ball where it needs to be and giving us a chance to make plays.”
Putting even more on Fields’ shoulders is having to play this bowl game without his top target in Michael Jefferson.
“It was really important,” Rogers said of the bowl game. “We miss Ben, but Chandler had to step up. He’s a great quarterback. We know what he can do. He just has to make plays for us.”
Now comes the chore of somehow re-establishing rhythm with a receiving corps without its biggest weapon.
"I think it could be better now," Fields said of the connection with receivers. "We’ve had a whole season to work. At the beginning of the season, we were still getting used to each other. Game speed reps is way different than reps on air.
"The first four games helped … I think we’re going to be ready and our timing has gotten better."