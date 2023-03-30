The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off an explosive road weekend against South Alabama with 43 runs scored in three games.
And while the ball park and wind conditions figure to be very different when the Cajuns entertain Appalachian State at Russo Park this weekend, don’t expect many pitchers duels this series either.
“They can score runs,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of the visiting Mountaineers. “We saw that a year ago.”
The series gets under way at 6 p.m. Friday, before a 4 p.m. game two and then a 1 p.m. series finale Sunday.
“We got after them pretty good in games one and two a year ago,” Deggs said. “I thought they had a nice ball club. Then they turned the tide on us in game three. They showed some resiliency. If you look at their scores, they put up a bunch on Campbell.
“They’re scoring and they’re offensive. It ought to be a great series.”
The Cajuns enter the series 18-7 overall and tied for first place in the early Sun Belt race at 5-1. Appalachian State is 13-10 and tied for third in league play at 4-2.
As Deggs remembered, UL won the first two games of last year’s series in North Carolina 14-3 and 12-7, before losing 9-4 in game three.
High-scoring games aren’t new to the Mountaineers this year. Of their 23 games, at least one of the two teams scored double figures in 15 of them.
That includes a 16-15 loss to Campbell and a 15-14 win over Georgia State on Sunday.
“There’s one thing that stops momentum and there’s only one thing and that’s good pitching,” Deggs said. “We were able to combine that with good defense. We only made one error on the (last) week.
“That’s how you stop momentum.”
By the way, no one has the Mountaineers how good UL catcher Julian Brock is. In UL’s two wins last season, Brock was 6-for-10 with five RBIs in Boone.
Last week, Brock earned Sun Belt and national recognition after hitting .529 with five homers and 14 RBIs with a 1.471 slugging percentage.
“He made a set-up modification a year ago and he stuck with it,” Deggs of Brock’s hitting. “He just destroyed the baseball in the fall and in spring training. It was a little bit up and down (early). I thought he was spinning off the dish a little bit early, but in his set up, he was setting up in his front side a lot.
“When he does that in his particular approach to the ball, he’s going to lose connection. He was losing connection quite a bit. When Ju will stay tall on that back side and just kind of play catch with the baseball – let it get to him – he hits it really hard.”
Friday’s expected pitching matchup is Jake Hammond (2-1, 3.41 ERA, 31.2 IP, 35 K) for the Cajuns against right-hander Xander Hamilton (4-1, 4.81, 33.2 IP, 44 K).
Jackson Nezuh (4-0, 7.70, 30.1 IP, 37 K) hopes to remain hot in game two against right-hander Bradley Wilson (1-2, 10.38 IP, 18.1 IP, 19 BB, 12 K). Game three is currently undecided for both clubs.
“I thought Jackson Nezuh (last) Saturday was just what the doctor ordered,” Deggs said. “That 2-spot is extremely important, because either you’re trying to win a series or get back into it.
“He won with a really good fastball again. He was able to locate it to both sides early and then pretty much just pound them in for the remainder of his outing.”
Appalachian State’s team ERA is 7.94, allowing 216 hits, 147 walks and striking out 180 in 196 innings.
UL has a 4.27 ERA, yielding 183 hits, 112 walks and striking out 208 in 219 innings.
Golston Gillespie (.314, 9 HRs, 29 RBIs) is the Mountaineers’ most dangerous hitter for an offense that’s hitting .285 with 179 runs, 47 doubles, 24 homers and 35 stolen bases.
UL counters with a .296 lineup with 196 runs, 50 doubles, 26 homers and 83 steals.
Heath Hood leads the way at .402 with two homers, 21 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.