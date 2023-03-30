The banner season for UL redshirt junior center Jordan Brown continued in a major way Thursday when he was honored as the 2023 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award.
The honor is presented annually to the top Mid-Major Player in Division I men’s college basketball.
The 6-foot-11 post specialist from Roseville, California was already a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree and was also recognized as the Most Outstanding Player in the 2023 Sun Belt Tournament held in Pensacola, Florida.
“Jordan’s made a big impact on our program over the last two years,” said head coach Bob Marlin. “He’s a guy that deserves all the accolades he gets. Jordan was such a different player in his second year, showing a different level of maturity and leadership, and I couldn’t be more excited for him and his future.”
Brown ranked top five in the Sun Belt Conference in both points and rebounds per game with 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a contest.
Brown led the Cajuns to a 26-8 overall record this season, which ended with a 58-55 loss to No. 4-seeded Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Brown was the Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year and finished second to Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey for Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.
Kinsey and Austin Crowley of Southern Miss were the three Sun Belt performers to make the Lou Henson All-American team.
The Lou Henson Award honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. Henson is the all-time winningest coach in the history of both schools and is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams made 19 NCAA Tournament appearances and four NIT showings.
Honorees for the team are chosen from the following mid-major conferences: America East, ASUN, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, SWAC, Summit, Sun Belt, WAC and West Coast.