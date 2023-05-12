MYRTLE BEACH, SC – UL sophomore Maria Bienvenu broke the Sun Belt meet record with her javelin throw of 52.87 meters at the Sun Belt Outdoor Champoinships on Thursday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bienvenu started the scoring for the Cajuns, not only capturing the record but gold in the event. The Cajuns dominated the women’s javelin with four of the top six finishes to rack up points. Marin Barras followed her in fourth place, followed by Emma Bacilla in fifth and Blair Lafleur in sixth.
Louden Boudreaux in the men’s event who took home fourth place with a throw of 62-52. The Cajuns closed the scoring portion of the night with a pair of sixth-place finishes in both the men’s and women’s 10,000-meter. Sophie Daigle finished with a time of 35:00 while Louden Boudreaux clocked in with a time of 31:26.02.
The Cajuns also did well in qualifying for Saturday’s track events. Javed Jones had the fastest time in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (51.40) while Nathan Fergusson qualified fourth (52.94). Trejun Jones led four Cajuns who finished in the top eight in the men’s 200-meter. He qualified second (20.93) along with Jamhad Booth (21.36) in sixth, Kashie Crockett (21.42) in seventh, and Brock Appiah (21.47) in seventh.